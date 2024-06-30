Travel misery as nine days of London tram strike action begins ahead of Wimbledon

Tramlink trams stop at East Croydon station in Surrey. Members of Unite union on London Trams are set to strike (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

London Trams passengers are facing disruption as Unite union begins its nine days of action which is set to affect fans heading to Wimbledon.

Maintenance worker members are taking action from Sunday until July 8 which could see the transport network subjected to delays and cancellations.

The All England Club tennis runs from July 1 to 14 with Wimbledon being the extreme south western stop on the Tramlink.

As of 2.45pm on Sunday, Transport for London said a reduced service was in action.

“Customers are encouraged to check before they travel as a reduced service will operate on most strike days,” a statement read.

"Where possible, customers should consider walking and cycling for local journeys."

Unite will also walk out from July 11 to 15 in their pay dispute against TfL.

On strike days, it is expected that no services will operate before 7am and after 6pm each day.

There will also be no service between Reeves Corner and East Croydon.

To make matters worse, planned engineering work next Saturday and Sunday (July 6-7) will mean, in addition, no London Trams services will operate east of East Croydon.

Unite has been taking action since March over complaints that they can be paid up to £10,000 per year less than colleagues on the Underground.

This is despite requiring the same qualifications and performing the same roles as their TfL stablemates.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "TfL thinks it can employ these workers on the cheap and treat them as second-class employees.

"The situation is totally unacceptable and our members are absolutely right to take strike action. They have Unite's unflinching support."

Navid Golshan, general manager for London Trams, hit back at the action.

He said: "We urge Unite to work with us to find a resolution and call these strikes off.”