Travis Kelce, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in Givenchy, Versace at Miami Grand Prix

Travis Kelce, as well as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, scored big style points over the weekend, no red carpets needed in Kentucky or South Florida.

Saturday at the Kentucky Derby, race fans couldn’t take enough photos and videos of Kelce in a fedora as he walked through the crowd, flying solo without girlfriend Taylor Swift. Pity the poor woman he gently rebuffed, more than a couple of times, when she tried to snuggle close for a selfie.

He wore a custom suit by Sloan and Bennett, founded by former NBA player James “Patrick” Christopher and named after the two cross streets near his childhood home in Compton, California.

The luxury outerwear line combines “1960s tailoring and 1990s athletics” for garments made from Italian and French textiles, according to its website. Garments are lined with purple silk.

On Sunday, he joined the Mahomeses at the Miami Grand Prix where, the couple had already kicked off the weekend partying Friday with a familiar entourage of friends that included former Chiefs backup quarterback (now a Buffalo Bill) Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige Buechele.

Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attended as new co-owners of a Formula One team, Alpine Racing, which, by the way, did not win.

Football greatness in Miami



Wearing a white Dior T-shirt and Dior sneakers, Mahomes posed for photos with LeBron James on Saturday, delighting fans who loved seeing the two sports greats together.

For the race Sunday, Kelce ditched the formality of a double-breasted suit for his customary colorful casual wear.

He stood out in the celebrity-filled crowd wearing emerald green.

According to the Instagram account Style by Kelce, he wore a Givenchy Hawaii shirt ($890) and matching shorts ($890) with Bottega Veneta sunglasses ($635) and “Black Phantom” Air Jordan 1 Low OGs, a Nike and Travis Scott collaboration that’s sold out.

Instead of a fedora, he wore a black Alpine F1 Team cap. The cap keeps selling out, which his fans discovered when he wore one during a “New Heights” podcast in February. The “BWT Alpine F1 Team 2024 New Era Black Cap” is $49.57 on Alpine’s online store.

Brittany stayed cool, and looking cool, during the race in a pink gingham Versace corset top ($1,790) and miniskirt ($1,290).

Partying after the race, Kelce wore all white again in a Patchwork shirt ($235) and matching Patchwork trousers ($230) by KidSuper. He turns heads in this label.

Chiefs fans might recall the long, colorful, faux fur “Fell in Love With the Dancer” coat Kelce wore before a game in February 2022.

But Swifties will remember KidSuper’s “Bedroom Painting” blue-and-white denim set Kelce wore when the Chiefs played at home against the Chicago Bears in September — because it was the first game she attended.

Travis Kelce’s arrival outfit in September on the day Taylor Swift attended her first Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

That was a winning day for KidSuper’s rising star designer Colm Dillane, too.

“The image of Mr. Kelce and Ms. Swift together quickly went viral and sparked immediate interest in Mr. Kelce’s outfit,” noted The New York Times.

Swift’s fans hoped to see her and Kelce on the red carpet Monday at the Met Gala in New York City. But by most accounts she is already in Paris, where she resumes her Eras Tour on Thursday.

There is no word yet, however, on whether the Mahomeses will follow up their Met Gala debut last year with a second appearance.

Staying tuned.