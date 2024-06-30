Travis Kelce, Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks Attend Taylor Swift’s Final Eras Tour Show in Dublin

One day after the NFL star attended a teammate's wedding, he was spotted in the crowd at Aviva Stadium on June 30

Travis Kelce is taking the phrase "busy weekend" to new heights in the name of love!

The Kansas City Chief's tight end, 34, was spotted in the Eras Tour crowd at his girlfriend Taylor Swift's third and final show at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, June 30.

The NFL star's only appearance at Swift's Dublin shows came one day after Kelce attended his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire's California wedding to JoJo O'Conner on Saturday, June 29, in Calabasas.



It's Kelce's first appearance at a show since he made his onstage Eras Tour debut with the "So High School" singer at her London show on June 23.

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs in Dublin

Kelce kept some A-List stars company at the show; a Swiftie on social media took video of the athlete laughing in a friendly conversation with actress Julia Roberts, 56, on Sunday as she held on to his shoulder.

He dressed in a casual white shirt and pants with a baseball cap, as seen in Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) posts. He was spotted singing along with the crowd and leaving the stadium with Swift, 34, after the show — with her in full costume beside him as they both waved to fans.

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs

Kelce's casual vibe was different than his look on Saturday night, when he rocked a sleek all-black look, including a suit and glasses, to celebrate his friend Edwards-Helaire's nuptials.

Aside from Kelce's crowd cameo, Swift had a slight mishap onstage while performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," during The Tortured Poet's Department portion of her setlist.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R) in London

The "Down Bad" singer was stranded on a platform when it didn't retract as it was meant to, per a video captured on X. One of her backup dancers, Jan Ravnik, came to her aid and assisted her off the platform.

Swift also dedicated and sang "Clara Bow" to Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks, who was in attendance, during the surprise songs segment of the show. The song's lyrics mention Nicks.

Then, Swift performed “You're On Your Own, Kid,” which Nicks said in 2023 helped her grieve after bandmate Christine McVie's 2022 death.



