Travis Kelce Shares Details of Romantic Trip With Taylor Swift to Lake Como

On Saturday, Travis Kelce shared a few details about his romantic getaway to Italy with girlfriend Taylor Swift while on the red carpet for his Kelce Jam concert in Kansas. The couple were spotted enjoying a boat ride and some intimate time together in Lake Como and reporters asked him about the special trip.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end raved about the “unbelievable” food, saying a butter ravioli dish was particularly “amazing.”

“It’s the best food and the best views in the world,” he said of the area. However, his favorite part of his European adventure was seeing Swift perform at her Eras Tour concert in Paris, which he attended with friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” he raved. “If you haven’t been to them, you gotta try them.”

Swift is still currently touring through Europe, stopping this weekend in Stockholm, Sweden, but Kelce said she told him that he should “go out and have fun” at his Jam.

“She wishes she was here, I know that, but she’s got a lot of people she’s performing for,” he admitted. The Tortured Poets Department star has done quite a bit of traveling back-and-forth to support Kelce during the normal NFL season, but this was a little too tight schedule-wise.

This is the second annual Kelce Jam, headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz, held at the Azura Amphitheater and presented by Jim Beam. The event is intended as a thank you to fans of the Chiefs and Kelce himself and it’s both a concert, a food festival, and interactive experience.

“It’s always been a desire to throw a party for KC. They give me so much support during the season and they get Arrowhead rocking,” Kelce said of the show. “I’ve always wanted to give them something outside of the season to excited for and have some fun with.”

