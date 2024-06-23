Travis Kelce's Sweet Moments at Taylor Swift's 2nd London Show — from His Archer Pose to a Cute Gesture During 'Karma'

The Kansas City Chiefs player attended Swift's second Eras Tour show in London on June 22

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is keeping the cute moments coming at Taylor Swift’s London shows!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, supported his pop superstar girlfriend, also 34, at her second Eras Tour show in London on Saturday, June 22 — the same day the couple went Instagram official on Swift’s page in an epic selfie with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte — and was captured during the night being very cute in the crowd.

In a video posted by a fan on social media, Kelce watched from the VIP tent at Wembley Stadium as Swift performed “So High School” the sweet love song that is believed to have nods to the couple’s relationship.

Dancing and smiling toward the end of the song, as Swift sang the final note the tight end waved at her on stage and, in a sweetly circular moment, performed the “archer” pose he is known for making during his games with the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift has also been employing the move on stage at her London Eras Tour shows during "So High School."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2024 in London, England.

Elsewhere, Kelce was captured in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) standing close to the stage during “Karma.” As Swift sang the lyrics, "Karma takes all my friends to the summit," the athlete grinned as he placed his hands behind his ear to make a "listening out" gesture, ahead of the next line of the song, which Swift adapted to, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me."

The singer has been known to adapt the lyric when her boyfriend attends her Eras Tour shows, and the Saturday change delighted fans, particularly those near Kelce, who screamed in appreciation.

A smiling Kelce was also seen singing along to "Lover" and holding his fist to his chest during the lyrics "you're, my, my, my, my lover." The previous night, the tight end had been spotted, in footage posted on X, singing along to the same song, pointing at Swift on stage and then back to himself as his girlfriend sang the lyrics, “Oh you're my, my, my, my...”

As his girlfriend performed the remaining lyrics from the last verse of the song (Oh, you're my, my, my, my/Darling, you're my, my, my, my/Lover) Kelce danced, sang along and waved at the crowd.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2024 in London, England.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday night, the tight end was snapped by fans as he walked through the venue's barricade, waving and smiling at onlookers. His brother, Jason Kelce, also attended for a second night on June 22, again with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Aside from the Kelces, the audience for Swift’s Eras Tour shows in the U.K. capital have been a star-studded affair so far, with Friday's show seeing a host of celebrity appearances including Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann and Cara Delevingne. Meanwhile, her Saturday show had an equally A-list lineup of attendees, with the likes of Liam Hemsworth, Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Greta Gerwig watching the show.

Travis and Jason were joined by many of those famous faces in the VIP tent, and the group was captured in a video posted on X delightedly dancing to "Shake It Off."

Swift will perform her last London show (for now) on Sunday, June 23, before heading to Ireland for the next stop on the European leg of her Eras Tour. The pop superstar will return to the U.K. capital on Aug. 15 for a further string of shows.







