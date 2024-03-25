Trial begins for Calgary man accused in beating death of roommate

Kevin Allen Honish was killed in July 2022. His former roommate is on trial for manslaughter. (dignitymemorial.com - image credit)

A trial got underway Monday for a Calgary man accused of beating his roommate to death.

Kevin Allen Honish, 55, was hospitalized on July 8, 2022. He died eight days later.

Collin Dean Oxtoby, 50, is on trial for manslaughter. He's pleaded not guilty.

According to prosecutor Gord Haight's opening statement, Oxtoby is believed to have used a hammer in his attack on Honish.

Stealing accusation

In the early morning hours of July 8, 2022, police were called to the home the two men shared in the southeast community of Albert Park.

He was taken by ambulance to Foothills hospital suffering from "obvious and serious head injuries," said Haight.

By the time he was loaded into the ambulance, Honish had lost consciousness.

The Crown says the two men had an argument the night Honish was fatally injured.

At one point, Honish's girlfriend heard Oxtoby accuse the victim of stealing from him, according to Haight.

2nd hammer attack

A day or two before the fatal assault, Oxtoby was allegedly attacked by a different man. Again, he is believed to have been hit in the head with a hammer.

"However, I expect [the girlfriend] to testify that the resulting injuries to Mr. Honish after that incident seemed relatively minor," said Haight.

The trial before Justice Michele Hollins is set to last eight days.

It's not yet clear what Honish's lawyer, Jim Lutz, will present as a defence.