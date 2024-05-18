Tributes Pour in for CNN Commentator Alice Stewart, Dead at 58

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart died suddenly on Saturday at the age of 58.

Authorities said they discovered her body outdoors in Bellevue, Virginia, and believe Stewart suffered a medical emergency. No foul play is suspected.

Stewart served as communications director for the presidential campaigns of former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR), former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), and most recently Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). She was hired by CNN ahead of the 2016 presidential election. She was a conservative commentator who would regularly appear on CNN, and offer criticism of former president Donald Trump.

She appeared on Friday’s edition of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

CNN’s CEO Mark Thompson announced her passing in an email to staff on Saturday. “Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” Thompson wrote. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Several CNN staff members took to X to post about Stewart’s passing.

“My heart is broken over the passing of our dear colleague Alice Stewart. We’ve been friends going back to the 2012 campaign,” wrote CNN anchor Jim Acosta.

My heart is broken over the passing of our dear colleague Alice Stewart. We’ve been friends going back to the 2012 campaign. We spent so many weekends talking politics with the wonderful @MariaTCardona - they always spoke so passionately but with kindness and civility. Alice was… pic.twitter.com/fv97A2LP7w — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 18, 2024

Political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas wrote that Stewart “was a breath of fresh air -always professional- at a time when lack of decorum and civility reign in political discussions.”

I’m very sad about this news. Alice was kind, decent, hard-working and a woman whose faith sustained her. She was a breath of fresh air -always professional- at a time when lack of decorum and civility reign in political discussions. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/e7qSWjzZOW — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 18, 2024

Alyssa Farrah Griffith, who also appears on The View and CNN, wrote, “Alice Stewart was smart, savvy, funny & most importantly kind. She felt like she was from another era - a more decent one where we cd [sic] disagree respectfully. She was kind to me when I was in a low place & I’ll never forget it.”

Gutted over this news. Alice Stewart was smart, savvy, funny & most importantly kind. She felt like she was from another era - a more decent one where we cd disagree respectfully. She was kind to me when I was in a low place & I’ll never forget it. Sending love to those closest… — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) May 18, 2024

Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie also posted about Stewart. “I am stunned and saddened by the news of Alice Stewart’s passing,” he wrote. “She was a political pro and a wonderfully nice person to just have a conversation with on any topic.”

I am stunned and saddened by the news of Alice Stewart’s passing. She was a political pro and a wonderfully nice person to just have a conversation with on any topic. I will miss Alice and will pray for her family. https://t.co/RxJ22Xlxbr — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) May 18, 2024

Jake Tapper wrote that he was “gutted” by the “horrible news” of Stewart’s passing. Kaitlan Collins and Josh Campbell also wrote tributes to their late colleague.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.