Triple H responds to London mayor's WrestleMania bid

WWE's chief content officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has responded to London mayor Sadiq Khan's push to have the capital host a WrestleMania.

On Thursday (April 25), Khan, who is looking to be re-elected as mayor for a third time, pledged to help bring the WWE's biggest event of the year to London.

"London is already the sporting capital of the world." Khan wrote on X.

"If I'm re-elected next Thursday - we'll go even further. We'll look to bring WrestleMania, Superbowl and the NBA to London, and put together another bid for the 2040 Olympics."

Khan's tweet caught the eye of Levesque who replied to the incumbent mayor on X with: "Let's talk."

While a WrestleMania in London may have seemed like a pipe dream just a few years ago, WWE has been holding more and more big events outside the US in recent times.

In September 2022, WWE brought Clash at the Castle to the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event will return to the UK in June, this time being held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.



Last July WWE brought Money in the Bank, one of their major PLEs to London, marking the first time the event had been held outside of the United States. Next month Backlash will be held in Lyon, France, with Money in the Bank taking place in Toronto, Canada, in July and Bash in Berlin hailing from Germany in August.

Of course AEW has already brought the record-breaking All In to Wembley Stadium in London, with the event returning this year on August 25.

