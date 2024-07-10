Triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford stretchered out of cemetery in Enfield

Footage broadcast by Sky News appears to show triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford being stretchered out of a cemetery in north London after he was found by police following the crossbow deaths of the wife and two daughters of a BBC racing commentator.

Clifford, 26, was found in Enfield on Wednesday afternoon (10 July), Hertfordshire Police said.

He is receiving medical treatment having been found with injuries.

No shots were fired by police, the force said.

Clifford was wanted in connection with the deaths of Carol Hunt, wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters Hannah and Louise in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

The force said they believe he was known to the victims.