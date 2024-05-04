Troyes fans and players throw flares at each other after 2nd-tier French game abandoned

TROYES, France (AP) — Angry home fans threw flares onto the field, and some players launched them back toward the crowd, after a second-tier league game between host Troyes and Valenciennes was abandoned on Friday night.

Troyes is facing relegation to the third tier of the French league and home fans behind one of the goals threw several flares onto the field with the score at 1-1 in the 89th minute at Stade de l’Aube. The game was stopped and not restarted.

Moments later, with flares still being tossed by fans, some Troyes players picked up flares from the ground and threw them back — angering one of the fans yelling at the players on a loudspeaker.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Troyes condemned “a minority of supporters” for causing the game to be stopped, but did not mention the actions of their players.

“We now await the decisions taken by the (soccer) authorities,” Troyes said.

Troyes is one of several clubs owned by the City Football Group. Four years ago, Troyes became the 10th club added to the Abu Dhabi-based ownership of Manchester City's worldwide portfolio.

Troyes was relegated from the top flight last season and was 17th in the 20-team second division with the bottom four going down.

Founded in 1986, Troyes is located in northeastern France.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press