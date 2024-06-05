Truck driver airlifted to hospital with burns after Hwy. 416 crash

Paramedics say two people were injured Wednesday in a fiery crash between a transport truck and a construction vehicle on Highway 416. (OPP East/X - image credit)

A fiery collision between a transport truck and a construction vehicle closed a section of Highway 416 and sent both drivers to hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Roger Stevens Drive.

Both male drivers were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. The driver of the transport truck suffered serious burns and had to be airlifted.

A video posted on social media shows a large cloud of black smoke rising from the scene of the crash.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police East Region said the highway remains closed southbound between Bankfield Road and Roger Stevens Drive. The northbound lanes have reopened.

OPP said they're working to reopen one southbound lane, but warned motorists to expect delays.