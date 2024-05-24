'You truly are a community builder': Kirkland Lake staffer retires after 40 years

KIRKLAND LAKE - After 40 years of working for the town, Kirkland Lake’s director of community services is retiring.

Bonnie Sackrider attended her final council meeting this, with Mayor Stacy Wight acknowledging her dedication to the municipality.

“As a member of our staff, I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank her for the numerous contributions she has made over her long standing career with the town of Kirkland Lake. You truly are a community builder,” Wight said.

“Though we will miss your warm smile at the table, and wealth of knowledge and expertise, we wish you the absolute best with what life outside the public realm has to offer and hopefully the peace that that brings, so congratulations on your retirement.”

Since she started working for the town, she’s been in a number of roles including an aquatic and fitness staff, aquatic manager, coordinator of recreation, director of parks and recreation, as well as director of community services.

According to a town release, Sackrider has been instrumental in guiding the organization to new heights, spearheading numbers successful initiatives and fostering a culture of community and collaboration.

The town first announced Sackrider’s retirement in November.

Last month, the town announced that it’s promoting its current activity coordinator, Kim Klockars, to Sackrider’s role of director of community services.

“Kim has been an integral part of the community services team, demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the town’s values and goals,” the town said in a release published April 5.

In her new role, Klockars will be responsible for planning, coordinating and developing community wide resources and services in alignment with the strategic vision of the corporation and council, the town said in the release.

“Kim will also act as the strategic leader for the department and as a member of the senior management team,” the town wrote.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com