Trump accused Democrats of running a 'Gestapo administration.' Here's what the reference to Nazis means.

George Fabe Russell, USA TODAY NETWORK
·2 min read

Former President Donald Trump at a Republican retreat compared President Joe Biden’s administration to the Nazi secret police, according to multiple outlets that obtained audio recordings of his comments.

“These people are running a Gestapo administration,” Trump said on Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion, and it’s actually killing them. But it doesn’t bother me.”

Trump also claimed that the criminal charges he faces, including allegations he falsified business records to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to a former porn star, were politically motivated.

There is no evidence that the four sets of criminal charges Trump faces are targeting his reelection campaign. There is also no evidence Biden was involved in the indictments, an accusation the former president has repeatedly leveled.

Trump on Saturday also attacked special counsel Jack Smith over the charges the former president allegedly mishandled classified documents after he left office and tried to steal the 2020 election from Biden. Trump also also targeted Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting a state-level election case against him.

Trump himself has faced criticism for using rhetoric echoing that of dictators, including last year calling political opponents “vermin” and saying that certain immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Trump's comments came a day before Holocaust Remembrance Day, which begins Sunday night.

What was the Gestapo?

The Gestapo was an arm of the Nazi government of Germany between 1933 and 1945.

“Gestapo” is an abbreviation of the German phrase Geheime Staatspolizei, which translates to “Secret State Police.”

It was tasked with protecting and maintaining the Nazi regime by surveilling and repressing political challenges to, or even simple criticism of, the government. The Gestapo acted “without legal limits,” the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Holocaust Encyclopedia explains.

The Gestapo was under the control of the SS, the Nazi administration largely responsible for carrying out the Holocaust.

“Gestapo policemen used torture and violence in interrogations,” the Holocaust Encyclopedia says. “They coordinated the deportation of Jews to their deaths. And they harshly repressed resistance movements in Germany and in German-occupied Europe.”

Today, it goes on to say, the Gestapo and its agents are “symbols of authoritarian policing.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Donald Trump accuses Biden admin of running 'Gestapo administration'

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • SC’s Tim Scott was asked if he would accept 2024 election results. Here’s what he said

    Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he

  • 'Gestapo Administration': Trump Likens Biden White House To Nazis In Wild Attack

    The former president went after prosecutors before making his comparison to the secret police force of Nazi Germany at a private RNC donor event.

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Who will be dumb enough to become Donald Trump's vice president?

    Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser

    Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi

  • Pentagon races to prop up Ukraine's hard-fighting 47th Mechanized Brigade that's exhausted, report says

    Trained by NATO instructors, the 47th Brigade all-volunteer unit is one of Ukraine's powerhouse brigades.

  • The Dramatic Meeting Now Stalling Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Everett CollectionAn off-hand remark—or a terribly misconstrued one—by a federal prosecutor at a private meeting with a defense attorney in Donald Trump’s classified documents case may add yet another delay to the former president’s already severely delayed trial.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon has already earned a reputation for making bizarre rulings that favor the man who appointed her to the bench, pushing back a trial th

  • Gallows Humor and Talk of Escape: Trump’s Possible Return Rattles Capital

    WASHINGTON — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happens? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator. They’re joking. Sort of. At least in most cases. It’s a gallows humor with a dark edge. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that former Pr

  • Russia blames 'hostile' Baltic countries for split in relations

    Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.

  • Russia hits Ukraine regions, Zelenskiy says Su-25 bomber downed

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Dnipro regions and the Black Sea port city of Odesa killed at least two civilians, set a food factory ablaze and damaged other infrastructure, homes and commercial buildings on Saturday, regional officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had used eight missiles of various kinds and nearly 70 guided aerial bombs against communities and frontline positions during the day, after Ukraine's air force downed 13 Shahed drones that targeted the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions overnight.

  • Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video

    "Enjoy your boxtop covered with cheese, everybody," the late-night host jokes as he shows the former president delivering pies to firefighters The post Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Fact check: Another week, another round of false Trump claims about his trial

    Former President Donald Trump continues to make false claims about his New York trial.

  • Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for deadly attack on Israel-Gaza crossing

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The armed wing of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza that Israel said killed three of its soldiers. Israel's military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the area of the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave. Hamas' armed wing said it fired rockets at an Israeli army base by the crossing, but did not confirm where it fired them from.

  • Trump and Republicans line up to praise frat boys as they wade into campus Gaza protests

    A Trump campaign featured video of fraternity protesters who appeared to make monkey noises towards a Black woman filming the protests, echoing longstanding racist tropes

  • Trump Says Some Americans Might Like a Dictator. He’s Right.

    Photo Illustrator by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesNumerous scary details came out of Donald Trump’s recent interview with Time magazine, but few were more eye opening than an exchange that, in my opinion, didn’t garner the attention it deserved.When asked about his authoritarian rhetoric regarding being a “dictator for a day” and “suspending the Constitution,” Trump responded, saying, “I think a lot of people like it.”Now, in fairness, Trump insisted that he was only joking and “bein

  • As Putin begins another 6-year term, he is entering a new era of extraordinary power in Russia

    Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.

  • Danielle Smith, big government's unlikely fan

    When Premier Danielle Smith put forth the ambition of building a multi-city passenger train network to link Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, and many other points, the questions came quick: Are you setting up Alberta taxpayers for a multibillion-dollar boondoggle or two?Her answer wasn't typical fare from a conservative politician, let alone one with a libertarian symbol tattooed on her arm. Smith replied with a strong defence of government intervention."This is why people elect governments: To do the

  • Trump celebrates Billboard success of J6 Prison Choir recording at donor retreat

    Former President Donald Trump hosted GOP donors for a luncheon at Mar-a-Lago Saturday, where he touted a song he recorded with Jan. 6 defendants.

  • Criminal defense attorney on the impact of Hope Hicks' testimony

    ABC News' Phil Lipof sits down with Jeremy Saland to discuss how the future of former president Trump's fraud trial can play out based on key witnesses.