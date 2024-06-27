Trump and Biden to take center stage in first 2024 presidential debate: Live updates

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are due to face each on the debate stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday evening in their first head-to-head of the 2024 election cycle.

The encounter will take place at 9pm ET and be broadcast live from CNN’s studios, with the network’s anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash serving as moderators.

The debate promises to be every bit as bad-tempered as their two face-offs in the run-up to the Covid-blighted 2020 election and the Republican has wasted no time in getting his blows in early, sneering on Wednesday that the president should be thrilled there will be no fact-checkers present because he is a “lying machine”.

Trump and his conservative media allies have also alleged in advance that the debate will not be a fair fight, arguing without evidence that the moderators will be biased and that Biden will be using performance-enhancing medication.

Sources close to the billionaire businessman have further hinted he could finally name his running mate ahead of the showdown.

Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, who did not meet the qualification criteria, will meanwhile be interviewed by television personality Dr Phil on his Merit Street Media platform.

Key Points

Donald Trump and Joe Biden to square up in hotly-anticipated first debate of 2024 election

Trump roasts Biden with spoof ad for ‘Bidenica’ sleep medication

RFK Jr to appear on Dr Phil Primetime after missing out on debate

Trump may announce running mate ahead of debate

Conservative paranoia over Biden using performance-enhancing drugs continues

‘Will you shut up, man’: The best jabs from Trump and Biden’s 2020 debates

12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Unusually, this evening’s showdown in Atlanta will not be the first time the American public has seen its two presidential candidates debate each other, as this year’s election is essentially a rematch of the Covid-blighted contest of 2020.

Biden and Trump debated four years ago at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29 and again at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, with another scheduled in between but cancelled after the Republican tested positive for the coronavirus and then refused to participate remotely.

Here are the, ahem, highlights from those face-offs.

The best jabs from Biden-Trump debates in 2020

CNN cuts interview with Trump spokeswoman after she claims debate will be a ‘hostile environment’

12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Also getting her excuses in early this week was the Republican’s press goon Karoline Leavitt, who was cut off by anchor Kasie Hunt on Monday after claiming that tonight’s debate would be a “hostile environment” for Trump, saying that moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash have been “biased” in their coverage of the former president.

Leavitt subsequently went on Steve Bannon’s show to discuss the incident, prompting the jail-bound former strategist to suggest Trump use it as reason to back out of tonight’s face-off.

It’s almost like they’re worried he’s going to blow it...

Gustaf Kilander has the full story.

CNN takes Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt off the air during interview

Joe and the juice: Conservative paranoia over Biden using performance-enhancing drugs continues

11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

After insisting for months on end that the president is too old and senile for the White House at 81, Trump’s chorus of right-wing allies are warning that if Biden does well tonight, it’s because he’s “juiced up” with magical medicine – as he was at the State of the Union, they cry, without any evidence.

Sean Hannity and Ronny Jackson have both been making this spurious claim all week and now Kevin McCarthy and Andy Ogles are at it.

The Wall Street Journal ran a piece two weeks ago about Biden’s ‘decline’ that was based largely on quotes from Kevin McCarthy.



Tonight Kevin wants you to think that Biden is ‘fully engaged’.



These people are pathological liars. https://t.co/ri6H8OiEcf — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) June 27, 2024

So, if Biden is taking some kind of mystery drug to perform for State of the Unions and debates when he is a senile invalid every other day, then why doesn't the White House just give him that drug all the time? https://t.co/x2lBYa73ij — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 27, 2024

If you prefer your news in meme form, this about covers it.

Well this sums it up pic.twitter.com/Zpvcm6UfAD — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 26, 2024

Here’s Martha McHardy on Trump himself making the same allegation at his Philadelphia rally last Saturday.

Trump says Biden will be ‘jacked up’ for debate after getting ‘a shot in the a**’

Trump may announce running mate ahead of debate

11:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Although he previously said he would name his prospective vice president at the Republican National Convention in “horrible” Milwaukee next month, Trump sources have since hinted he could drop the name tonight as a headline-stealing gambit.

Possible VP picks North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, Ohio senator JD Vance and Florida senator Marco Rubio are all set to be in Atlanta to cheer him on.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Trump could unveil VP pick in splash announcement ahead of Thursday’s debate: Report

RFK Jr to appear on Dr Phil Primetime after missing out on debate

10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

After failing to meet CNN’s qualification criteria for the debate, the independent candidate is following Trump’s example and appearing on Dr Phil McGraw’s Dr Phil Primetime show on his Merit Street Media platform this evening in the hope of offering some enticing counter-programming.

That’s airing at 7.30pm ET and will reportedly see Kennedy grilled on his election hopes and his controversial views on vaccines, although the host’s handling of Trump left a lot to be desired.

CNN’s rules for participation in Atlanta stipulated that the candidates must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach 270 Electoral College votes and have received at least 15 per cent in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that met the network’s standards.

By the time the June 20 qualification deadline dawned, Kennedy Jr was polling at 15 per cent in only three valid polls and had made the ballot in just six states, giving him a potential total of 89 Electoral College votes, well short of the requirement.

Fellow independents Jill Stein and Cornell West did not meet the bar either.

Robert F Kennedy Jr (Getty)

Trump calls Biden ‘a walking lying machine’

10:05 , Joe Sommerlad

In addition to being a practiced insult comic, the Republican felon is also a master of the art of projection, as this Truth Social attack on the president from yesterday amply demonstrated.

Remember that a Washington Post analysis found that, while in office, Trump lied 30,573 times in his public statements, making an average of 21 false claims a day.

Kelly Rissman has more.

Trump calls Biden ‘a walking LYING MACHINE’ in early morning screed ahead of debate

Truth Social: Trump roasts Biden with spoof ad for ‘Bidenica’ sleep medication

09:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump, something of an expert in WWE-style trash talking, has inevitably been busy cooking up jokey anti-Biden content overnight, including an ad for a new sedative called “Bidenica”.

“If you’re having trouble sleeping, ask your doctor about BIDENICA….”



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:11 PM EST 06/26/24 pic.twitter.com/WibnJ4mNHM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 27, 2024

Donald Trump Truth Social 10:35 AM EST 06/26/24 pic.twitter.com/Nq94sH9MNr — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 26, 2024

He also posted this far darker and more cynical attack ad on the president’s “character”, blaming him for illegal immigration at the southern border and various “migrant crime” episodes.

“Joe Biden wants to talk about character—So let’s talk about it…”



Donald Trump Truth Social 04:25 PM EST 06/26/24 pic.twitter.com/rrVqoKExda — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 26, 2024

Biden’s equivalent offering is, naturally, more gentle in tone.

I'm glad some folks in Atlanta gave me a list of spots to check out ahead of the debate.



They had some suggestions for Trump, too. pic.twitter.com/PvpqAXBKfN — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 26, 2024

Why Trump has an advantage over Biden in the first debate

09:25 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican may see a bump in the polls after tonight’s debate because of a long-running trend: incumbents tend to do worse in the first debate of every presidential election season.

Presidential debate historian Alan Schroeder told NBC News that a president’s life exists in a “protected bubble” and the first debate of the cycle serves to take them outside of that bubble and confront them with a pumped up opponent itching for a showdown.

Gustaf Kilander has more.

Why Trump has an advantage over Biden in their first debate of 2024 election season

How Biden and Trump insiders say their candidates have been preparing

09:05 , Joe Sommerlad

White House and Republican advisers have been telling Andrew Feinberg about Biden’s intense, “punchy” preparation process at Camp David in Maryland this week — and how Trump doesn’t need to prepare because he has “elite stamina”.

How Biden and Trump insiders say they are preparing for the debate

Hello and welcome!

08:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build-up to what promises to be a pivotal day in this year’s US presidential election.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are due to face each on the debate stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday evening in their first head-to-head of the 2024 election cycle.

The encounter will take place at 9pm ET and be broadcast live from CNN’s studios, with the network’s anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash serving as moderators.

The debate promises to be every bit as bad-tempered as their two face-offs in the run-up to the Covid-blighted 2020 election and the Republican has wasted no time in getting his blows in early, sneering on Wednesday that the president should be thrilled there will be no fact-checkers present because he is a “lying machine”.

Trump and his conservative media allies have also alleged in advance that the debate will not be a fair fight, arguing without evidence that the moderators will be biased and that Biden will be using performance-enhancing medication.

Sources close to the billionaire businessman have further hinted he could finally name his running mate ahead of the showdown.

Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, who did not meet the qualification criteria, will meanwhile be interviewed by television personality Dr Phil on his Merit Street Media platform.