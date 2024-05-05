After Trump-era cuts, the American refugee system rebuilds across the country

Canadian Press Videos

Seth Hershberger, refugee settlement director for Lutheran Services Carolinas, describes the work his agency is doing to welcome and prepare refugees for a new life in the United States. (AP video: Erik Verduzco)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Accounting firm used by Trump Media hit with ‘massive fraud’ charge

    Fraud alleged to have impacted upwards of 500 public companies, according to Securities and Exchange Commission

  • A 64-year-old 'peak boomer' worries his savings and Social Security won't be enough to retire: 'My biggest fear is finding myself at 75 standing at the door at Walmart.'

    David Kirsch, 64, is hoping to live comfortably in retirement — but he isn't sure his savings and Social Security will cover his living expenses.

  • Can a foreign grocer compete in Canada?

    The federal government is shopping for a foreign grocer in a bid to stir up competition and bring down food prices. But grocery analysts say Canada's unique marketplace will make that tricky. CBC's Jenna Benchetrit explains.

  • Trump Media’s Accounting Firm Accused of Fraud, Fined $14 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission accused the auditor of Donald Trump’s social-media company of massive fraud affecting hundreds of companies and more than 1,500 regulatory filings.Most Read from BloombergFrance’s Macron Calls for Reset of Economic Ties With ChinaEverything Apple Plans to Show at May 7 ‘Let Loose’ iPad EventBerkshire Cash Hoard Scores Another Record as Earnings GainThe World’s Hunger for Salmon Is Linked to an Ecological DisasterA Post-Buffett Berkshire Is Om

  • Here’s How Many Years Retirees Should Be Financially Prepared To Live, According To New Data

    Retirement planning is one of the most important -- and potentially most daunting -- things you'll do. But even if you start preparing early in life, you might not be quite as ready for the true cost...

  • TikToker says she makes more per hour working at Domino’s than at NBC. Are fast food jobs more desirable now?

    Could you really supersize your income?

  • Can I Retire at 67 With $500k in an IRA and $2,000 Per Month From Social Security?

    Half a million dollars might sound like a lot of money, but if you’re approaching retirement, is it enough? If you have $500,000 in a pre-tax IRA and expect $2,000 per month from Social Security, you may have enough money to retire at age 67. A half million dollars is a relatively modest nest egg, […] The post I Have $500k in an IRA and Will Receive $2,000 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 67? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Fisker stiffed the engineering firm developing its low-cost EV and pickup truck, lawsuit claims

    Henrik Fisker stood on a stage last August and proudly debuted two prototypes designed to catapult his eponymous EV startup Fisker into the mainstream. There was the Pear, a low-cost EV meant for the masses, and the Alaska, Fisker’s entry into the red-hot pickup truck market. In the weeks that followed, Fisker stopped paying the engineering firm that helped develop those vehicles, according to a previously unreported lawsuit filed in federal court this week.

  • Pipeline operator TC Energy sees natural gas deliveries rise as power demand booms

    CALGARY — Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp. achieved record deliveries on its natural gas pipeline systems in the first quarter, thanks to booming North American electricity demand. The Calgary-based company said Friday its comparable earnings from its Canada, U.S. and Mexico natural gas segments amounted to $2.37 billion in the first three months of 2024, up from $2.18 billion in the same period of 2023. The company said deliveries on its NGTL system, which transports natural gas from

  • Warren Buffett says Berkshire sold entire Paramount stake at a loss

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway sold its entire holding in media and entertainment company Paramount Global at a loss and he took sole responsibility for the decision. "It was 100% my decision, and we've sold it all, and we lost quite a bit of money," Buffett said at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Berkshire held 63.3 million Paramount Class B shares at the end of 2023 or about 10.1% of the company.

  • Expansion at 3M plant will increase manufacturing capacity, add dozens of jobs

    3M's expansion will increase the plant's manufacturing capacity and add about 40 new jobs to Valley.

  • 8 Remote Jobs You Can Do From Your Phone

    Since the pandemic, the desire to go into an office has plummeted and more people are making money working remotely, as they generally prefer. With the rise of apps like Slack and Discord that help...

  • Tony Robbins: 5 Retirement Planning Tips He Swears By

    Life coach and business strategist Tony Robbins is known for his high-energy self-development seminars and for helping countless people reach their personal and career goals. He started making just...

  • Buffett says Berkshire in good hands, lauds Apple despite lowering stake

    OMAHA, Nebraska (Reuters) -Warren Buffett assured Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday that the executives expected to succeed him were ready for the job, and he heaped praise on Apple although Berkshire trimmed its position in the iPhone maker. Speaking at Berkshire’s annual meeting, the legendary investor paid tribute to his late business partner Charlie Munger and said he expected the conglomerate’s cash pile, now a record $189 billion, to keep growing. The meeting was the 60th for Buffett, who since 1965 transformed Berkshire from a failing textile company into an $862 billion colossus owning the BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance, Dairy Queen and dozens of other businesses.

  • Trump Media stock tumbles as the SEC charges its auditor with 'massive fraud'

    Trump Media's auditor was a "sham" and committed "massive fraud" for over two years, regulators said.

  • Jaspreet Singh Says To ‘Stop Acting Like a Broke Employee’ — Here’s How

    Get a job, work and get paid: This traditional model of making money is followed by most people, but is it the best way to build wealth? Learn More: Robert Kiyosaki: 7 Ways To Become Wealthy Beyond...

  • Should I Take a $48,000 Lump Sum or $462 Annuity From My Pension?

    Buyout decisions have become increasingly common for those with a pension plan. If you get this offer, the most important questions to deal with include when you would you receive the payout, and how long you expect to live. The earlier you would receive a lump sum payout, the more it will be worth to you […] The post Should I Take a $48,000 Lump Sum or $462 Monthly Payments for a Pension Annuity? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • 25 Ways To Make an Extra $500 a Month

    With inflation pushing up the cost of daily life just about everywhere you go, people from all over the country are looking for ways to lower their spending -- but even that isn't enough in most...

  • Berkshire exec calls wildfire claims against utility 'unfounded'

    Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate led by Warren Buffett, will fight all lawsuits brought against its utility business due to wildfires as the cases are "unfounded," a top executive said on Saturday. Greg Abel, who is widely recognised as Buffett's successor and the future Berkshire chief executive, said at Berkshire's annual shareholding meeting that "all the litigation will be challenged" in relation to PacifiCorp [PPWLO.PK].

  • Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, wife indicted on charges of bribes

    Henry Cuellar and his wife were indicted for accepting $600,000 in bribes from foreign entities on conspiracy charges, including an oil and gas company owned by Azerbaijan's government.