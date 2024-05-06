Trump Hints He's Willing To Violate Gag Order And Go To Jail

Former President Donald Trump seemed to hint on Monday that he’s willing to go to jail rather than comply with a gag order issued by the New York judge overseeing his hush money trial.

On Monday, New York state Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan found Trump to be in contempt of court for again violating a gag order and warned the former president that future violations could mean a trip to jail.

Trump suggested he was OK with that possibility when he spoke to the media outside the Manhattan courtroom.

“This judge is giving me a gag order and said you’ll go to jail if you violate it,” Trump griped. “And frankly, our Constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day.”

Trump: This judge is giving me a gag order and said you'll go to jail if you violate it. And frankly, our constitution is much more important than jail. It's not even close. I'll do that sacrifice any day. pic.twitter.com/TkbnLajOSt — Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2024

Social media was soon rife with posts from those who were OK with the possibility that Trump might go to jail for his repeated violations of the court order.

In fact, many openly encouraged the former president to keep it up.

I’m willing for Trump to make this sacrifice. https://t.co/uuUsDIEAUg — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) May 6, 2024

All you gotta do is violate again. It’s easy enough to do. You want to be a martyr, go right ahead big boy. Let’s see if this might be the first time you back up your false bravado with action. https://t.co/rzg1VpxkkP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 6, 2024

Oh this will be fun. https://t.co/NTvmqSzsld — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 6, 2024

Cool. Looking forward to it. https://t.co/9Qa3SPqVYs — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 6, 2024

Some were skeptical Trump could handle being behind bars.

Let’s see what he says after spending a few nights in jail. Mr. Gold Toilet has no idea what he is talking about, but if he keeps needling this judge, he’s going to find out. https://t.co/xj6WoRQJBFpic.twitter.com/qHmasRkNIy — Maris Kay Lenhart 💙🌊 (@kaysra) May 6, 2024

- Gag orders aren’t unconstitutional.



- The idea that Trump cares about the constitution is laughable.



- Trump being ordered to jail, where he would be totally protected by the secret service, would give him an massive fundraising boost. He wants that. It is not his bravery or… https://t.co/aHH2mOWADZ — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) May 6, 2024

Trump claims the constitution is more important than the gag order.



Trump also called for the termination of the constitution to give him the 2020 election.



Like always, Trump can’t keep his story straight. https://t.co/DeT4EX6IIm — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) May 6, 2024

Do it, Donnie.



Play chicken with Uncle Sam.



Nap before you inevitably blink. https://t.co/8id4BrzbJA — 🇵🇷 StrawHatRican | RG 🇵🇷 (@StrawHatRican) May 6, 2024

Prosecutors told Merchan on Monday that they expect to finish presenting evidence by May 21.

