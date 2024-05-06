Trump Hints He's Willing To Violate Gag Order And Go To Jail

David Moye
Former President Donald Trump seemed to hint on Monday that he’s willing to go to jail rather than comply with a gag order issued by the New York judge overseeing his hush money trial.

On Monday, New York state Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan found Trump to be in contempt of court for again violating a gag order and warned the former president that future violations could mean a trip to jail.

Trump suggested he was OK with that possibility when he spoke to the media outside the Manhattan courtroom.

“This judge is giving me a gag order and said you’ll go to jail if you violate it,” Trump griped. “And frankly, our Constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day.”

Social media was soon rife with posts from those who were OK with the possibility that Trump might go to jail for his repeated violations of the court order.

In fact, many openly encouraged the former president to keep it up.

Some were skeptical Trump could handle being behind bars.

Prosecutors told Merchan on Monday that they expect to finish presenting evidence by May 21.

