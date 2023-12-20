Trump urged voting in Iowa caucus, didn't blame Biden for alleged lemonade deaths | Fact check

The claim: Trump criticized Biden for deaths allegedly tied to Panera lemonade

A Dec. 15 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) includes several screenshots of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally with captions referencing deaths allegedly tied to a Panera Bread drink.

“Everything is bad under Biden,” Trump’s purported remarks begin. “Even the lemonade is killing people. Did you see that? People drink lemonade and die."

Other captions include, "The lemonade didn’t kill you when I was President," and "When life hands you lemons, Joe Biden kills you with them."

The post received more than 1,400 likes in five days. Another version of the claim was shared more than 16,000 times on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Our rating: False

Trump did not make any such remarks during a December rally in Iowa, according to a review of speech transcripts. The claim first appeared on a comedy writer's X account.

Speech criticized opponents, encouraged participation in Iowa caucuses

The captions reference lawsuits that allege two people died after drinking Panera Bread's highly caffeinated Charged Lemonade. The screenshots match images from Trump’s Dec. 13 campaign rally in Coralville, Iowa.

No such remarks are included in speech transcripts from various news outlets. Additionally, there is no indication Trump mentioned the deaths in reputable media coverage of the rally.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump criticized President Joe Biden and his Republican opponents in the speech, which also encouraged voter participation in Iowa’s Republican caucuses in January.

Comedy writer Keaton Patti posted the screenshots on X before they appeared on Facebook. Patti has written for Comedy Central and the satirical website McSweeney's, and his account includes other miscaptioned screenshots and images altered for comedic effect.

USA TODAY has debunked an array of false claims about supposed Trump remarks, including that he said he was still commander-in-chief during a New Hampshire rally, and that he said, “Anyone being investigated by the FBI is not qualified to be the President of the United States” on several occasions.

Our fact-check sources:

