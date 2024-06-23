The truth about Measure A-24? It won’t stop Morro Bay’s proposed battery plant | Opinion

The truth about Measure A-24

“Morro Bay residents say proposed battery plant isn’t safe,” (sanluisobispo.com, March 8)

The facts regarding the proposed battery plant in Morro Bay need to be made clear. Proponents of Measure A-24, which will appear on the November ballot, say it will prevent the plant from moving forward. Not true. The measure denies the Morro Bay City Council the ability to rezone the property upon which the battery plant would be placed. State law, however, gives the state energy commission the ability to bypass local decisions on renewable energy projects — like this battery plant. That means that the state is not bound by the measure, nor can it prevent construction of the battery plant.

Recent actions by the state Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom illustrate that this is precisely the type of project California wants. Renewable energy is one of their top priorities. Members of the energy commission were appointed by the governor and the legislature, and they will vote to approve this project.

While we may end up with a battery plant, in order to protect this community we need to ensure the city retains the ability to negotiate terms that hold the developer accountable. The council must retain the zoning authority. If Prop 24 passes, the developer will go to the state rather than negotiate with the city. The state will negotiate terms favorable to the state, and the needs of our community will be secondary.

We elected a city council to represent our interests. Let it do its job. We need to be in a position to hold the developer’s feet to the fire.

Jim Gross

Morro Bay

Let Morro Bay have control

I care a lot about my community and the unfunded pension liabilities and unfunded pavement improvements we need in Morro Bay. So I have been doing research on Vistra’s proposal to build a battery plant and the local ballot measure A-24, looking for the impacts, which are unexplained.

I have read the ballot measure, and A-24 doesn’t even mention the battery project. But passing the ballot measure would mean the City Council would have no authority over the decision on the plant. Is that what the measure’s sponsors intend? Why do the promoters of A-24 believe that the council won’t study the issue and make the right decision for us?

What really concerns me is that I have learned that Vistra can bypass the council to go directly to the state Energy Commission and the Coastal Commission for necessary approvals. At a recent community meeting I heard Vistra say that they prefer to work with the city. While some probably distrust Vistra, I want my City Council — not the state —to negotiate the best outcome possible for us.

Doug Rogers

Morro Bay

Missed opportunity

“Did SLO County councilwoman’s husband punch a 13-year-old dirtbike rider? Here’s what we know,” (sanluisobispo.com, June 14)

Like many Tribune readers, I was drawn in by the headline of this story. It sounded like a possible scandal, which I suspect was the intention. It seemed to involve a public official. But I was disappointed — not by being denied a juicy story, but that The Tribune tried to titillate the public with a non-event. According to the evidence, no “punch” was thrown by Gordon Fuglie, and his wife, Atascadero City councilwoman Susan Funk, was not even present at this incident.

What The Tribune should have focused on is reckless, illegal motorcycle riding in the Salinas River corridor. The City of Atascadero has issued a thorough statement against this activity and posted signage forbidding motorized vehicles in the Salinas riverbed and on the Juan Bautista De Anza National Historic Trail, listing safety hazards, environmental damage and noise pollution as reasons for the prohibition.

The Tribune missed an opportunity to shift the focus of this minor confrontation between a responsible citizen and two teenage boys who were knowingly abusing the Atascadero Mutual Water Company’s property.

Bruce Everett

Templeton

“Bear tranquilized after wandering into backyard in downtown SLO,” (sanluisobispo.com, June 4)

Thank you to local authorities in San Luis Obispo for responding to the recent bear sighting in downtown with compassion and restraint. It’s important to remember that such animals were here first, and our ever-expanding urban boundaries encroach upon their habitat and ability to survive.

In a world where encounters with wildlife too often end in tragedy for the animals, it was nice to see humanity doing the right thing.

Mark Hawthorne

San Luis Obispo