Tuesday’s boys’ basketball rewind: Charlotte Catholic upsets No. 15 Independence at home

Charlotte Catholic routed conference rival Independence 63-39 on Tuesday, led by 23 points from guard Eddie David.

“Eddie had a great game and made a lot of shots,” Cougars coach Mike King said, “but that was fueled by the defense.”

To King’s point, Charlotte Catholic held Independence, No. 15 in The Observer’s Sweet 16, to single digits in both the first and second quarters. The Cougars, who led by 25 points at halftime, generated turnovers which led to easy shots and helped end Independence’s five-game win streak.

King said the coaching staff challenged its players to be better Tuesday after the Patriots won the first meeting of the season between the teams by 14.

“Saturday, we really challenged the guys to get defensive stops,” King said. “We kind of went back to basics. They responded well on Monday. It’s great when you challenge them and they get to see the fruits of their labor in a game like that.”

It helped that David came out firing, finishing the game with four 3-pointers.

“That first loss (to Independence) really killed us,” David said. “We kind of took that loss personally. We got rolling right away on defense (Tuesday) and it just translated to offense.”

THREE WHO MADE A DIFFERENCE

Eddie David, Charlotte Catholic: The 6-foot-2 junior led all scorers with 23 points and got some extra rest once the game was out of reach. Along with his four 3-pointers, he also hit several contested mid-range jumpers.

Chris Eagan, Charlotte Catholic: Eagan’s defensive performance was equally impressive as his 15 points. He made it difficult for any Patriot who entered the paint.

Noah Noch, Charlotte Catholic: The sophomore point guard had a good third quarter, scoring all seven of his points in that period. His distribution of the ball was key, finding several open teammates for scores.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Cougars will travel to South Mecklenburg Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Independence hosts Garinger Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 top performers

Tarris Bouie, Chambers: In a 72-49 win over Hough, Bouie had 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Zymiere Chester, Berry: In a 68-65 upset over No. 10 South Mecklenburg, Chester had a team-high 18 points.

Isaiah Evans, North Mecklenburg: In a 104-39 win over Harding, the McDonald’s All-American had a game-high 30 points.

Brett Freeman, Ardrey Kell: Freeman, a junior point guard, had a game-high 22 points in a 71-53 win over Olympic.

Alex Kornacki, Concord Academy: In a 65-55 win over Gaston Day, Kornacki had 10 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Tuesday’s boys’ box scores

▪ Includes Observer Sweet 16 rankings

NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 104, HARDING 39

Harding 14 8 6 11 – 39

North Mecklenburg 25 32 24 23 – 104

HARDING 39 — Wendell McGill 13, CJ Caldwell 10, Brewer 4, Bryson 3, Brown 3, Hector 2, Jenkins 2, Artes 2

NORTH MECKLENBURG 104 — Isaiah Evans 30, Trey Maxwell 18, Chadlyn Traylor 13, Ezra Jamison 12, Exzavier Young 10, Matthews 9, Murray 5, C. Evans 4, Davis 3

Notable: North Meck had 12 dunks in the game.

NO. 3 CENTRAL CABARRUS 96, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 58

Northwest Cabarrus 20 10 11 17 — 58

Central Cabarrus 28 24 29 16 — 96

NORTHWEST CABARRUS 58 – J. Grander 3, Rocherot 4, Lee 10, Gichaba 8, Walker 10, Woolfolk 7, Brown 8, J. Grander 8

CENTRAL CABARRUS 96 – Chase Daniel 13, Carson Daniel 10, DJ Kent 21, Joshua Dalton 19, Noah Edmisten 12, Emari Russell 10, Jake Baker 5, Cayden Smith, LarQuise Burse-Jones, Chinua Ezeigbo, Infinite Morrow, Kevonta’ Martin 6

Notable: Central forced 21 turnovers and had 24 assists, 18 steals and seven blocks. Central Cabarrus has won 52 straight games, and 45 straight at home. The Vikings have won 41 straight SPC games.

Records: Central Cabarrus 20-0, 12-0; Northwest Cabarrus 11-8, 6-6

NO. 5 LAKE NORMAN 86, AL BROWN 31

Lake Norman 22 12 29 23 — 86

AL Brown 9 9 7 6 — 31

LAKE NORMAN 86 — Will Googins 6, Santana Lynch 13, Farai Mtwanda 2, Taurean McKinnon 2, Tre McKinnon 19, Nick Arnold 6, Grant Dryden 11, Myles Crumes 8, Trent Steinour 19

NO. 6 CHAMBERS 72, HOUGH 49

Hough 9 15 13 12 — 49

Chambers 15 18 26 13 — 72

CHAMBERS 72 — Markus Kerr 12, Malik McCotter 3, Tarris Bouie 19, Jordan Patton 15, Jaydon Terrell 3, Rahzere Anderson 1, Cameron Thompson 4, Maurio Hanson 15

Notable: For Chambers, Tarris Bouie had 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Jordan Patton had 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks. Maurio Hanson had 15 points, five rebounds and Markus Kerr had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NO. 8 COVENANT DAY 52, CHARLOTTE LATIN 42

Covenant Day 16 12 9 15 — 52

Latin 16 6 11 9 — 42

COVENANT DAY 52 — Tyree White 16, Elijah Green 12, Marcus 7, Rivens 5, Weaver 4, Haggarty 2, Anderson 2, Penosky 2

CHARLOTTE LATIN 42 — Nic Levy 11, Alex Dauska 10, James Jones 10, Pence 5, Ivory 4, Casey 2

Records: Covenant Day 18-6, 5-1 Latin 11-11, 1-5

NO. 16 CANNON SCHOOL 85, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 68

Cannon 30 18 31 6 — 85

Country Day 19 11 20 18 — 68

COUNTRY DAY 68 — Amare Bethel 14, Chucky Smith 14, Horton 7, Jones 7, Lowery 6, Diaz 5, Bates 4, Murphy 4, Scott 3, Schulze 3, Batten 1

CANNON 85 — Austin Swartz 21, Isaiah Henry 19, Max Murash 11, Judah King 10, Lincoln Vinson 10, Ingram 8, Dixon 6

Records: Country Day 17-7; Cannon 21-9

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 63, NO. 15 INDEPENDENCE 39

Independence: 7 4 11 17 — 39

Charlotte Catholic: 15 21 19 8 — 63

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 63 — David 23, Eagan 17, Noch 7, Gates 3, Noonan 2, Dinkin 3, Escobedo 1, Short 4, Hueker 4

INDEPENDENCE 39 — Kameron Jasper 4, Kaleb Jasper 4, Thomason 7, Alberga 7, Slade 3, Macharia 1, Lee 2, Davis 6

ARDREY KELL 71, OLYMPIC 53

Ardrey Kell 12 21 21 17 — 71

Olympic 11 11 14 17 — 53

ARDREY KELL 71 — Brett Freeman 22, Caden Caskey 18, Delani Hammonds 10, Matthew Craft 7, Preston Griffiths 4, Bryceton Thomas 4, Jake Weckerle 4, Owen Wacker 2

OLYMPIC 53 — Hardnett 5, Tomlinson 6, Hall 8, Johnson 18, Southerland 2, Deberry 14

Record: Ardrey Kell 14-5, 3-2

Notable: Ardrey Kell was 17-of-19 from the free throw line.

BERRY 68, NO. 10 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 65

South Meck 15 14 17 19 — 65

Berry 12 19 18 19 — 68

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 65 — A.Skelton 17, P.Moye 14, B.Houpt 12, M.Howard 8, W.Rothacker 8

BERRY 68 — Chester 18, Wanitey 17, Kinard 11, Ellis 10

Records: South Meck 16-3, 5-2; Berry, 6-13, 2-5

BUTLER 59, PROVIDENCE 42

Butler 19 9 14 17 — 59

Providence 9 7 12 14 — 42

BUTLER 59 — Tyler Showalter 22, Reece Starnes 16, Milligan 8, Badio 8, Branch 4, Currence 1

PROVIDENCE 42 — Gaither 12, Taylor 11, Conde 7, Wisotsky 6, Resalier 4, Siegal 2

Records: Butler 12-7, 7-1; Providence 7-13, 2-6

CONCORD ACADEMY 65, GASTON DAY 55

Concord Academy 14 16 22 13 — 65

Gaston Day 18 14 9 14 — 55

GASTON DAY 55 — D Coulter 14, Kimrey 6, Hunter 13, Fields 2, Todd 8, Simpson 9, Chotkowski 3

CONCORD ACADEMY 65 — Ian Howard 8, Serrod McCormick 7, Lincoln Raper 10, Sean Birmingham 10, Jordan Minlend 4, Alek Kornacki 10

Notable: Concord Academy’s final regular season game is Thursday at home against Rock Hill’s Westminster Catawba.

CONCORD 68, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 59

Lake Norman Charter 17 18 10 14 — 59

Concord 17 15 17 19 — 68

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 59 — Braden Wilkie 19, Braylon Irelan 14, Jay Morgan 8, Collin McConneyhead 7, Langston Holder 4, Owen Kuhn 3, Major Leak 2, Tripp Augier 2

CONCORD 68 — Judah Freeman 12, J. Howard 12, J. Freeman 10, T. Rushmeyer 10, K. Coleman 9, C. Arellano 8, J. Reid 7

CORVIAN COMMUNITY 68, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 54

Community School Davidson 5 10 15 24 — 54

Corvian Community Charter 19 16 20 13 — 68

COMMUNITY SCHOOL 54 — Sullivan 3, Foltz 2, Jack Shields 13, Dermot Lowry 11, Moran 4, Connor Ferguson 13, Tomko 5, Houser 3

CORVIAN 68 — Moore 7, Doug Quarles 12, Milton 7, Jack Hudson 15, Johnson 8, Adrian Scott 10, Jackson 7, Frey 2

PORTER RIDGE 50, MARVIN RIDGE 43

Porter Ridge 10 13 13 14 — 50

Marvin Ridge 14 11 12 6 — 43

PORTER RIDGE 50 — Ziggy Harris 7, Daniel Osei 3, Dennis Kurucu 12, Bryce Yelverton 6, Jacob Conroy 7, Rai’Shawn Elmore , Samaj Long 9

MARVIN RIDGE 43 — Brady Dunn 12, Jaiden Morris 7, Cinjun Bridges 11, Jack Sheridan 8, Marshall Payne 3, Wyatt Haines 2

Upcoming schedule

Wednesday

Queen City 3A-4A

Mallard Creek at West Mecklenburg

SoMeck 4A

Olympic at Harding

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day (boys)

Metro 1A

Carolina International at Sugar Creek Charter

Nonconference

1 of 1 Prep at Legacy Early College (SC) (girls)

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Elite Academy at Lab Prep (boys)

Monroe at Weddington

Oak Ridge Military (VA) at Bonnie Cone Academy (boys)

S.C. Region 3 4A

York at Catawba Ridge

S.C. Region 4 3A

Emerald at Chester

S.C. Region 5 2A

Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland

Thursday

Metrolina Athletic Conference

SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian (girls)

Westminster Catawba at Concord Academy

Nonconference

North Hills Christian at Statesville Christian

Queen’s Grant Charter at Grace Academy (girls)

S.C. Region 4 1A

Rock Hill Riverwalk at Great Falls (boys)

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Harding at Chambers

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

West Mecklenburg at Hough

SoMeck 4A

Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy

South Mecklenburg at Palisades

Southwestern 4A

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic at Rocky River

Garinger at Independence

CISAA

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Covenant Day at Providence Day (boys)

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

South Iredell at Hickory Ridge

West Cabarrus at Lake Norman

Southern Carolina 4A

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Porter Ridge at Weddington

Big South 3A

Crest at Ashbrook

Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain

North Gaston at Forestview

Stuart Cramer at South Point

South Piedmont 3A

Concord at West Rowan

East Rowan at South Rowan

Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus

Lake Norman Charter at West Rowan

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at West Iredell

North Lincoln at North Iredell

Statesville at Fred T. Foard

St. Stephens at Hickory

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Parkwood

Monroe at West Stanly

Piedmont at Forest Hills

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Day at Gaston Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Metrolina Christian

Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian

Foothills Athletic Association

Statesville Christian at Salem Baptist (boys)

University Christian at Hickory Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic Association

United Faith Christian at North Hills Christian

Victory Christian at Lake Norman Christian (boys)

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Lincolnton

East Burke at Newton-Conover

West Caldwell at Maiden

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Christ the King at Corvian Community

Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Bessemer City at Cherryville

East Gaston at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Highland Tech at Shelby

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly

North Stanly at Gray Stone Day

Union Academy at Albemarle

Metro 1A

Carolina International at Valor Prep

Piedmont Community Charter at Queen’s Grant Charter

Nonconference

1 of 1 Academy at The Burlington School (boys)

1 of 1 Academy at Winston-Salem Christian (girls)

Arborbrook Christian at South Charlotte Thunder (girls)

Carmel Christian at Asheville School (boys)

Elevation Prep at Oak Hill (VA) Red (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Forsyth Home Educators

Jackson Day at Sugar Creek Charter

Legacy Early College (SC) at Providence Day (girls)

S.C. Region 3 5A

Clover at Blythewood

Rock Hill at Nation Ford

Spring Valley at Fort Mill

S.C. Region 3 4A

Indian Land at South Pointe

Lancaster at Catawba Ridge

York at Northwestern

S.C. Region 4 3A

Clinton at Chester

Union County at Emerald

S.C. Region 5 2A

Andrew Jackson at North Central

Buford at Central Pageland

Chesterfield at Cheraw

S.C. Region 4 1a

C.A. Johnson at Governor’s School

McBee at Lewisville

S.C. nonconference

Legion Collegiate at Providence Classical (boys)

York Prep at Westminster Catawba

Saturday

CISAA

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day (boys, 12)

Nonconference

Carmel Christian at Rabun Gap School (GA), (boys, 3:30)

Oak Hill (VA) Regional at Elevation Prep, (boys, 3)

S.C. Region 4 1A

Governor’s School at Great Falls (boys, 1)

Sunday

No games scheduled