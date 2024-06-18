Tuesday evening news briefing: Starmer suggests savers aren’t ‘working people’

Good evening. Josh here to take you through today’s news.

Sir Keir Starmer has opened the door to tax rises for millions of Britons by defining a working person as someone who relies on public services and doesn’t have savings. Meanwhile, George Osborne has said that Rishi Sunak is being “pulled” into fighting the “wrong campaign”.

Elsewhere, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has backed Labour to form the next government.

Starmer suggests savers aren’t ‘working people’

The Labour leader has repeatedly ruled out putting up taxes on what he calls “working people” who he says have borne the brunt of the cost of living crisis.



Asked what he meant by the term, he said it refers to “people who earn their living, rely on our services and don’t really have the ability to write a cheque when they get into trouble” – read the full story here.

Sunak fighting ‘wrong campaign’ by targeting Reform, says Osborne

The former chancellor urged Sunak not to focus on “trying to stop Reform coming second”, but rather on trying to defend the Blue Wall seats where Labour poses a risk. Since Nigel Farage announced that he was the new leader of Reform and was running in the seat of Clacton, the party has surged in the polls.



You can follow our live blog for the latest updates.

Jim Ratcliffe backs Labour

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said he believes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would do a 'sensible job' of running the country - Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images Europe

Sir Jim, who controls a minority stake in Manchester United, criticised the Tories’ time in power and hit out at a string of failed prime ministers. It comes after Sir Jim, who is the UK’s second richest man, was pictured with Sir Keir Starmer at Old Trafford last month – read more here.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Joey Barton | The former footballer has agreed to pay Jeremy Vine £75,000 after calling him a paedophile on social media.

World: The haunting pictures of emaciated Ukrainian prisoners of war

A Ukrainian soldier holds a picture of himself showing what he looked like before being taken captive by Russian forces - Libkos/Getty Images Europe

Portraits show the hardships that soldiers have endured for two years in Russian captivity.

Comment and analysis

Feature of the day

Editor’s choice

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines