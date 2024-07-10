A Tuesday Florida Lottery game jackpot ticket worth $26,500 was sold in Broward

Someone who stopped by an Oakland Park gas station made a lucky buy of a Fantasy 5 ticket, getting half of Tuesday afternoon’s jackpot.

A Quick Pick ticket with the numbers 12, 14, 16, 19 and 20 and sold at the Shell at 2090 W. Oakland Park Blvd. won $26,534. It shared the jackpot with a ticket bought at a Publix in Port St. Lucie.

READ MORE: No cafe Cubano or food at a Broward gas station convenience store after a sewage backup

Florida Lottery game-winning tickets worth $600 to $1 million can be redeemed at district offices.

The Miami-Dade office is at 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes. It can be emailed at MIARC@flalottery.com and called at 305-364-3080. The Palm Beach County office is at 4360 Forest Hill Blvd. in Palm Springs, with an email address of WPBRC@flalottery.com and phone number of 561-640-6190). Offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are not necessary.