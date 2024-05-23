TVLine Items: Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia Lead Amazon Thriller, Peacock’s Laid Adds 8 and More

Dove Cameron (Descendants, Schmigadoon!) and Avan Jogia (Orphan Black: Echoes) teaming up is our new Obsession.

The pair will star in Prime Video’s upcoming thriller from executive producer James Wan’s Atomic Monster, which was given a series order last year.

Based on Catherine Ryan Howard’s international best-selling novel 56 Days, the story centers on Jogia’s Oliver and Cameron’s Ciara who, after a random encounter in a supermarket, fall fast and dangerously hard for each other.

Fifty-six days later, homicide detectives find a dead body in Oliver’s apartment — the unidentified person brutally murdered and their body intentionally decomposed — which raises questions about who killed who. The show will intercut between the day of the investigation and the young lovers’ twisted affair in what is described as a “unique crime story” and an “erotic, psychological thriller.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Stephanie Hsu-led Peacock comedy Laid — about a woman trying to uncover why her ex-lovers keep mysteriously dying — has added eight guest stars, including Andre Hyland (Barry), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), David Denman (Bosch: Legacy), musician Finneas O’Connell, SNL’s Chloe Fineman, Indya Moore (Pose), WWE’s Ettore “Big E” Ewen and John Early (The Afterparty, Search Party), per Deadline.

* Richard Jenkins is the first actor set for Prime Video’s Criminal, based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, according to Variety.

* Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, airing live on CBS Friday, June 7 at 8/7c; it will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

* Max has released a trailer for the new comedy Fantasma, created by and starring Julio Torres (who also directs), set premiere Friday, June 7 at 11/10c on HBO and stream on Max. Guest stars include Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Kim Petras and Ziwe. Watch the preview:

