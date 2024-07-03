TVLine Items: Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Renewed, Young Sherlock Casting and More

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan will continue his quest for fame: Nickelodeon has renewed the multi-cam sitcom for a 13-episode Season 5, our sister site Variety reports.

The series follows “a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, Young Dylan (played by Dylan Gilmer), an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced,” reads the official synopsis. In Season 5 — premiering later this year with a holiday episode — Dylan and his cousin Rebecca (Celina Smith) “try to expand their fledgling hip-hop record label, while the whole Wilson family tries to deal with Dylan’s mogul dreams,” per Nickelodeon.

“Young Dylan has been such a fun series for families to watch together, and we’re looking forward to continuing the story of the Wilsons and Dylan as he strives to reach his dreams,” Perry said in a statement to Variety.

* Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem) has joined the cast of Prime Video’s Young Sherlock series as Princess Gulun Shou’an, a “Chinese Princess, Oxford University Scholar and skilled martial-artist,” Variety reports. Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays the titular role.

* Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt has tapped Essence Atkins (Marlon, Half & Half), Melissa Ponzio (Chicago Fire) and Vaughn W. Hebron (The Oval) for recurring roles in Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Prime Video has released a trailer for the movie Jackpot!, starring John Cena and Awkwafina, and dropping Thursday, Aug. 15:

* Hulu has released a trailer for the unscripted series Dress My Tour, premiering with all 10 episodes on Tuesday, July 23:

