The TVLine-Up: What’s Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 19

With over 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find more than three-dozen finales — including 31 season finales (such as Abbott Elementary, The Rookie and Tracker) and the very last episodes of CSI: Vegas, grown-ish and The Good Doctor.

If that’s not enough, the next seven days will serve up nearly two dozen premieres, including the long-awaited return of Evil (entering its fourth and final season).

SUNDAY, MAY 19

7 pm 60 Minutes Season 56 finale (CBS)

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 34 finale (ABC)

8 pm American Idol Season 22 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Equalizer Season 4 finale (CBS)

8 pm A Gentleman in Moscow limited series finale (Showtime)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 35 finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Krapopolis Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm The Great North Season 4 finale (Fox)

9 pm Maryland limited series finale (PBS)

9 pm Tracker Season 1 finale (CBS)

9:30 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 14 finale (Fox)

10 pm CSI: Vegas series finale (CBS)

10 pm Guilt series finale (PBS)

MONDAY, MAY 20

3 am Vanderpump Villa Season 1 finale (Hulu)

4:30 pm Fairly OddParents: A New Wish series premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 9 finale (Fox)

8 pm The Voice Season 25 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm An Interview With the Pope special (CBS)

9 pm So You Think You Can Dance Season 18 finale (Fox)

11 pm Race to Survive Season 2 premiere (USA Network)

11:35 pm Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Finds the Pulse – Moscow Tools special (Comedy Central)

TUESDAY, MAY 21

3 am Dune: Part Two streaming premiere (Max)

3 am Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza docuseries premiere (Paramount+; all three episodes)

8 pm The Cleaning Lady Season 3 finale (Fox; two episodes)

8 pm FBI Season 6 finale (CBS)

8 pm Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion, Part 2 of 3 (Bravo)

8 pm Will Trent Season 2 finale (ABC)

9 pm FBI: International Season 3 finale (CBS)

9 pm The Rookie Season 6 finale (ABC)

9 pm The Voice Season 25 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 finale (CBS)

10 pm The Good Doctor series finale (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

3 am Buying London series premiere (Netflix; all seven episodes)

3 am Chip ’N’ Dale: Park Life Season 2 finale (Disney+)

3 am Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 special (Disney+)

3 am Trying Season 4 premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

8 pm Chicago Med Season 9 finale (NBC)

8 pm Jeopardy! Masters Season 2 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 11 finale (Fox)

8 pm Survivor Season 46 finale (CBS)

9 pm Abbott Elementary Season 3 finale (ABC)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 12 finale (NBC)

9 pm Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm The Conners Season 6 finale (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale (NBC)

10 pm grown-ish series finale (Freeform)

THURSDAY, MAY 23

3 am The Blue Angels documentary premiere (Prime Video)

3 am Evil final season premiere (Paramount+)

3 am It Couldn’t Happen Here Season 3 finale (AMC+)

3 am The Kardashians Season 5 premiere (Hulu)

3 am Love Undercover Season 1 finale (Peacock)

3 am The 1% Club series premiere (Prime Video)

3 am The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 premiere (BET+; all eight episodes)

3 am Thirst With Shay Mitchell series premiere (Max)

3 am Tires series premiere (Netflix; all six episodes)

8 pm Red Nose Day: Cheers to 10 Years special (NBC)

9 pm Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Season 3 premiere (Fox)

9 pm Elsbeth Season 1 finale (CBS)

FRIDAY, MAY 24

3 am Atlas movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Beach Boys documentary premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Great American Baking Show Season 2 premiere (The Roku Channel; all six episodes)

3 am Jurassic World: Chaos Theory series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

3 am Mulligan Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

3 am South Park: The End of Obesity special (Paramount+)

8 pm Lingo Season 2 premiere (CBS; two episodes)

SATURDAY, MAY 25

8 pm Gaga Chromatic Ball concert special (HBO)

