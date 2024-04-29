TV's Cutest Little Sisters Are All Grown Up! See Photos of 13 Former Kid Actresses, Then and Now

These on-screen baby siblings grew up and out of the iconic roles that launched their careers

NBCU Photo Bank; Columbia TriStar/Courtesy of Getty; Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Tatyana Ali; Madeline Zima; Mia Talerico as kids

From scheming tagalongs to cute-as-can-be confidantes, these on-screen little sisters stole hearts across the nation on shows like The Nanny, Everybody Hates Chris and Phil of the Future. Now, these former child stars are adults living lives beyond the sets that helped launch their careers. Some have pursued passions outside of the Hollywood spotlight, becoming moms, students and lawyers, while others have seen furthered success in the entertainment industry.

Check back in with the adorable TV sisters from The Brady Bunch, Drake & Josh, Family Matters and more and see what they look like now, all grown up.

Imani Hakim: Tonya on 'Everybody Hates Chris'

Justin Lubin/CBS Photo Archive/Getty; Unique Nicole/Getty Imani Hakim on Everybody Hates Chris in 2005 and now

Everybody Hates Chris marked the start of Imani Hakim's acting career in 2005, when she was just 12 years old. The rookie star played little sister Tonya throughout the show's four-year run.

Hakim, now 30, went on to make guest appearances on shows like ER and Wizards of Waverly Place, and in adulthood, she's secured a spot as game tester Dana in the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, which is currently in production for its fourth season.

Amy Bruckner: Pim Diffy on 'Phil of the Future'

Disney; Spencer Locke/ Instagram Amy Bruckner on Phil of the Future in 2004 and now

Amy Bruckner was 13 when she first appeared as the titular character's scheming little sister in Phil of the Future. The young star played Pim Diffy for both seasons of the Disney Channel show, which aired from 2004 through 2006.

Shortly after her starring role wrapped, Bruckner, 33, pivoted away from the spotlight and pursued an undergraduate education followed by a law degree. Per her professional profiles online, she tapped her Hollywood background for her current work in media and entertainment litigation.

Ashley Johnson: Chrissy Seaver on 'Growing Pains'

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Ashley Johnson on Growing Pains in 1991 and now

The Seaver family welcomed a fourth child, Chrissy, during the fourth season of Growing Pains, but Ashley Johnson didn't start playing the youngest sibling until season 6, when Chrissy's toddler days were done. The sitcom launched Johnson's Hollywood career, which led to her further success into adulthood.

Along with Growing Pains, she's best known for her voicework in the video game series The Last of Us. Johnson, 40, won a BAFTA for her performance as Ellie, the teenage character also played by Bella Ramsey in the HBO adaption of the game.

Madeline Zima: Grace Sheffield on 'The Nanny'

CBS via Getty; Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Madeline Zima on The Nanny in 1993 and now

Madeline Zima grew up right before viewers' eyes while working on all six season of The Nanny. She wasn't even 8 years old when Fran Drescher's iconic show first aired in 1993, but her role as the littlest Sheffield family member, Grace, opened doors for years to come.

Zima, 38, went on to star alongside David Duchovny in the Emmy-winning series Californiacation and nabbed a recurring role in the hit series Heroes.

Susan Olsen: Cindy Brady on 'The Brady Bunch'

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty; Michael Tullberg/Getty Susan Marie Olsen on The Brady Bunch in 1971 and now

After her Brady Bunch years starring as Cindy, the youngest of the blended brood, Susan Olsen took a step back from life on set. Many of her more recent on-screen gigs revisited the family classic — which aired from 1969 to 1974 — in retrospective specials.

Over the years, Olsen, 62, has spilled details from her time on the show during media appearances and interviews, addressing romance rumors about her costars and sharing off-camera secrets.

Mia Talerico: Charlie Duncan on 'Good Luck Charlie'

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty; Michael Tullberg/Getty Mia Talerico on Good Luck Charlie in 2010 and now

During her infant and toddler years, Mia Talerico played the titular baby sister Charlie Duncan on Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014.

Today, at 14 years old, she's a ninth grade student with a few more acting gigs to boast. Most notably, the Disney Channel star appeared as Paige in the Brat TV series Mani from 2018 to 2022.

Miranda Cosgrove: Megan Parker on 'Drake & Josh'

Nickelodeon/Everett; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Miranda Cosgrove on Drake & Josh in 2004 and now

On Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh, Miranda Cosgrove was best known as Megan Parker, the mischievous tween genius who hit her older brothers with non-stop pranks throughout the series, which ran from 2004 to 2007. But Cosgrove got her biggest break with her next gig, starring as the lead on all six seasons of iCarly. In 2012, Guinness World Records dubbed her the highest-paid child actress on television at the time.

Nearly 10 years after iCarly aired its finale in 2012, Cosgrove, now 30, and some of her costars revived the series with Paramount+ for three seasons. And while there's no plans for a Drake & Josh reunion anytime soon, Cosgrove still keeps up with her costars. In 2023, she told PEOPLE that she and Josh Peck have talked about working together and even possibly playing siblings again in the future.

Skai Jackson: Zuri Ross on 'Jessie'

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty; Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic Skai Jackson on Jessie in 2011 and now

Starting when she was just 9 years old, Skai Jackson played Zuri Ross on Jessie from 2011 to 2015. She reprised the role with appearances on several other Disney Channel shows, including on the first three seasons of Jessie's spinoff series, Bunk'd.

In more recent years, Jackson, 22, showed off her many talents on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. She and her dance partner, Alan Bersten, placed 5th in the competition.

Jaimee Foxworth: Judy Winslow on 'Family Matters'

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty; Jaimee Foxworth/ Instagram Jaimee Foxworth on Family Matters in 1989 and now

Jaimee Foxworth made her name as Judy Winslow on Family Matters from its first season into its fourth, though her character was inexplicably written out of the series midway through season 4.

Over the years, Foxworth's former costars have voiced their personal confusion and indignation over Judy's sudden departure. At 90s Con in 2022, Jo Marie Payton — who played matriarch Harriette Winslow — unpacked her angered reaction to the dismissal of her on-screen daughter. Payton also stated that she would only consider reviving her role if Foxworth's character was rewritten back into the script.

Now 44, Foxworth's acting career slowed after Family Matters, but in 2009, about 16 years after she stopped playing Judy, she welcomed a son.

Taylor Momsen: Jenny Humphrey on 'Gossip Girl'

THE CW/Everett; Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Taylor Momsen on Gossip Girl in 2007 and now

After starring as good-girl-gone-bad Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, Taylor Momsen quit acting in favor of a career in music. She left the series after its first four seasons, but returned for a brief cameo in the series finale two years later.

Today Momsen, now 30, rocks out as the frontwoman for her band The Pretty Reckless, which formed back in 2009.

Mackenzie Rosman: Ruthie Camden on '7th Heaven'

Greg Lavy / TV Guide/Spelling Prod./Everett; Presley Ann/Shutterstock Mackenzie Rosman on 7th Heaven in 1996 and now

Mackenzie Rosman's 7th Heaven character, Ruthie Camden, was in pre-kindergarten when the show began. By its 11th and final season, Ruthie was graduating high school. All grown up herself, Rosman went on to appear in episodes of The Secret Life of the American Teenager and nabbed roles in horror films like Fading of the Cries in 2008, The Tomb in 2009 and Beneath in 2013.

In April 2024, PEOPLE exclusively announced that Rosman, 34, and her 7th Heaven costars Beverley Mitchell and David Gallagher were launching a rewatch podcast to look back on the beloved series, which stretched over a decade from the mid-'90s to the mid-aughts.

Tatyana Ali: Ashley Banks on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Leon Bennett/Getty Tatyana Ali on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1995 and now

From 1990 to 1996, Tatyana Ali played the youngest daughter of the upper-class Banks family that welcomed their cousin, Will Smith's character, on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After playing Ashley, Ali went on pursue her musical talents in tandem with her continued work on screens.

She released her debut album, Kiss the Sky, in 1998 and sang on several chart-topping tracks, including a collaboration with Will Smith on "Boy You Knock Me Out." In 2008, Ali worked with will.i.am on "Yes We Can," his song supporting Barack Obama's presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Ali, now 45, appeared in films and on television shows, securing a recurring regular role on The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2013.

Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush: Carrie Ingalls on 'Little House on the Prairie'

Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Bobby Bank/Getty Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush on Little House on the Prairie in 1974 and now

Twins Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (the latter pictured on the right) shared the role of Carrie Ingalls, the youngest sister on Little House on the Prairie until the family welcomed baby Grace in season 5.

Soon after their departure from the series, both identical twins (now 53) retired from acting and finished high school out of the public eye.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.