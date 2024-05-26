Twelve passengers injured during turbulence on flight from Doha to Dublin

Twelve passengers have been injured during turbulence on a flight from Doha to Dublin.

Dublin Airport said six passengers and six crew reported injuries during the Qatar Airways flight which landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” a statement on the airport’s official X account said.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows.