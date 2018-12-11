Twitter Users Mock Mike Pence's Lack Of Emotion During Trump Tantrum

Vice President Mike Pence was more like “Mike Pensive” during the debate President Donald Trump had with Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday at the White House.

Although things got heated between Trump,Schumer and Pelosi, Pence sat through the meeting stoically, with barely a reaction to the bizarre proceedings.

Naturally, Twitter users took notice and needled him mercilessly.

This image of Pence says so much. Via Reuters. pic.twitter.com/Ju4TqFno50 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 11, 2018

Mike Pence looks exactly like our Elf on the Shelf during this discussion. pic.twitter.com/rdMSwBFHPO — jlisle (@jlisle) December 11, 2018

I'm really interested in the life-size Pence doll looking like he's regretting last night's fish wedged between them. RT @axios: Trump, Pelosi and Schumer spar in the Oval Office front of cameras over a deal for funding the government pic.twitter.com/5YXsrJG4wR — Sarah Davis Dean (@GreenEyedSarah) December 11, 2018

Mike Pence tunes out the Oval Office argument, closes his eyes, and envisions Nick Ayers in a speedo. pic.twitter.com/yQF1GKgJFC — TheMeg (@TheMeg12) December 11, 2018

This is horrifying! Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer are just carrying on arguing as if Mike Pence is still alive! Somebody help him! — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 11, 2018

Pence checking his nonexistent watch for 2020 pic.twitter.com/UPE3xKbQSd — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 11, 2018

This photo was really from the Trump-Pelosi-Schumer fight today. Can someone please check to see if Mike Pence is actually still alive or is this a "Weekend at Bernies" type scenario where they just prop up Pence at meetings. pic.twitter.com/EX1qJvP5ft — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 11, 2018

Dear @CNN & Jeff Zucker, I want to watch nothing but this “Trump, Pelosi and Schumer” multiple car wreck video on a loop all day. And I need close-ups of Pence’s face. Over and over. Please, please, please. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) December 11, 2018