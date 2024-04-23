Ten dead as two Navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia

Ten crew members have died after two navy helicopters collided in mid-air during a military rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade.

One of the choppers clipped the rotor of the other before the two crashed into the ground, footage published on local media show.

The incident took place in the Malaysian town of Lumut, which is home to a navy base.

There are no known survivors.

One of the helicopters is believed to have crashed onto a running track, while the other crashed into a swimming pool nearby.