Two people shot after fight breaks out in Fresno alley. Now, a man is in critical condition

Two men were hospitalized Tuesday evening after getting shot in central Fresno.

The shooting happened in the alley at 5:25 p.m. at Fairmont and Holt avenues.

Fresno Police Lt. Leslie Williams said the victims were standing in the alley when a fight broke out before the shooting.

Officers arrived and found one man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, Williams said.

The other victim was taken in a vehicle and in stable condition.

It’s unknown how many suspects were involved in the shooting, Williams said.

“We have officers and detectives at the scene looking for evidence,” Williams said. “Contacting witnesses and looking for video surveillance that captured the incident.”

Williams said the department’s ShotSpotter electronic activation picked up two rounds.

On April 17, officers responded to a shooting at Fairmont and Holt when 44-year-old David Holliman was shot in a vehicle in front of family. Holliman died Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.