LCBO workers will strike with contract talks broken down, union says

TORONTO — The union representing workers at Ontario's main liquor retailer says they will be going on strike after talks broke down ahead of a deadline.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday for its approximately 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy's office said in a statement that it is disappointed by the union's decision to walk away from the bargaining table hours before the deadline.

A union spokesperson had earlier said they were committed to bargaining a good deal for workers.

The LCBO has said that if a strike takes place, all locations will close for 14 days and, after that point, if the strike continues, the Crown corporation will open 30 stores three days a week, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with limited hours.

It has also said it will continue operating its online retail services, though what customers can purchase may be limited.

"Recognizing the impact of a strike on distribution and operations, the LCBO will need to institute reasonable caps on products in store and online," the LCBO wrote in its strike plan.

A strike wouldn't affect LCBO convenience outlets in smaller communities, and sales would also continue at grocery stores, private winery, brewery and distillery outlets, as well as bars, restaurants and The Beer Store.

The workers are seeking wage increases and more full-time jobs, saying part-time roles have become 70 per cent of their workforce.

The union is also fearful of job losses after Premier Doug Ford's government announced plans to open up the alcohol market to allow convenience stores and all grocery stores to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Some of those changes are set to take effect this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

