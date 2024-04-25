Two women sexually assaulted in same Quebec City foster home are seeking justice

The lawyer for two women who were sexually assaulted is preparing to file a lawsuit against the regional health authority which oversees youth protection. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC - image credit)

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Valérie Assouline says her 17-year-old client still wakes up in the middle of the night reliving the nightmare of being sexually assaulted by her foster family.

The abuse started when the victim was just nine years old, says Assouline, who is representing two young women who were sexually assaulted in the same foster home in Quebec City, over a decade apart.

"[She] sees the aggressor everywhere," said Assouline.

"She received no support."

Lawyer Valérie Assouline says someone needs to be held responsible.

Éric Jean, the foster father, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November after pleading guilty to sexual touching and sexual interference — touching, directly or indirectly any part of the body of a person under the age of 16.

Jean was charged with sexual crimes against minors in the two cases that were brought to court in 2021 and 2023. Two other men were also charged with sexual offences on a minor and will be back in court in May and June.

Assouline is preparing to file a lawsuit against Quebec City's local health authority, saying someone needs to be held responsible for what happened.

"[It's] unacceptable to have been abused in a family that was supposed to take care of you," said Assouline.

"It's unbelievable that today we say, 'oh, well, sorry, we didn't know.' No, [youth protection] should have known."

'She was not believed': Lawyer

While under the care of youth protection, the older victim, now 32, was assaulted in 2004 when she was just 12 years old, says Assouline.

She says the young girl was assaulted a total of three times before confiding in her foster mom.

"She was not believed," said Assouline.

She says the foster mother made a call to the department of youth protection, reporting that the girl was a "problem child and that she was under the effect of drugs."

Assouline says the girl was immediately placed in a youth centre and youth protection did not conduct an investigation.

Nearly 17 years later, the 17-year-old youth came forward with a similar story of abuse at the hands of the foster father and two other men, says Assouline.

According to court documents, the 17-year-old had considered her foster family as her parents, even calling them mom and dad.

It was after six years of abuse that the health authority was alerted to the situation, says Assouline.

70 children stayed at the foster home, says lawyer

She says there were a total of 70 children who stayed at the foster home, which has since been closed, and suspects there are other victims.

"There was a culture of aggression," said Assouline.

"What I'm hoping today is that more victims will come out of the shadow.… They should not live with that secret."

Assouline says not only is there an absence of investigations into such cases, but there's also a lack of support for youth when they speak out.

In an emailed statement, Quebec City's health authority, which oversees youth protection, said the first time it heard about the sexual abuse in the foster home was in May 2021.

"An initial report was then retained, and a series of checks and actions were carried out, including an exhaustive investigation of children housed in this environment who might also have been victims of sexual abuse," read the statement.

Jessica Côté-Guimond says this case is an example of negligence on the part of the department of youth protection.

Côté-Guimond spent two years in foster care and is the general manager of the Collectif Ex-Placé DPJ, a group made up of young people and adults who have received youth protection services.

She says it's concerning that no social workers were aware and that the victim was not believed.

"The young woman repeatedly complained about him to various people, who never believed her," she said.

Quebec's minister responsible for social services, Lionel Carmant, said Wednesday he would request an investigation into the case. He added that measures had recently been taken to prevent this kind of situation.

"I'm outraged. It's abominable," said Carmant.

For anyone who has been sexually assaulted, there is support available through crisis lines and local support services via the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.