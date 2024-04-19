Tyler Greening pleads guilty in vicious Prince of Wales Collegiate attack

18-year-old Tyler Greening of Paradise is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and being an accessory to a crime in relation to an attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's last week. (Heather Gillis/CBC - image credit)

A teenager accused of severely beating a student at a St. John's high school last year pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault.

Tyler Greening, 18, was among a group of students who attacked the victim with weapons at the entrance of Prince of Wales Collegiate last March.

The assault left the victim severely injured.

Greening, absent from provincial court Friday, entered a guilty plea through his lawyer. He'll undergo a pre-sentencing report and is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing Aug. 29.

Four others, all minors who can't be identified, also pleaded guilty to the assault. Two received 18 months in juvenile detention, and the other two 24 months — the maximum sentence for a charge less than murder for a minor.

A publication ban covers the facts of the case, meaning precisely what happened that day cannot be reported until Greening is sentenced.

