New U.S. border rules for dogs could be 'cumbersome' for owners

Dogs and their owners in the off-leash area of Optimist Memorial Park in Windsor. (Dalson Chen/CBC - image credit)

Windsor-Essex dog owners who regularly take their canine pals across the border could be dealing with a lot more paperwork starting Aug. 1.

That's when new rules take effect for all dogs entering the U.S., as recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A pair of West Highland White Terriers at Optimist Memorial Park in Windsor. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

"A lot of it ultimately has to do with safety related to the transport of dogs across borders — primarily in terms of rabies control," explained Dr. Ian Sandler, chair of the national issues committee of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

Sandler noted that although the CVMA has been anticipating the new rules for some time, many details remain to be worked out, and he expects some level of "confusion at the border itself."

"I think there is going to be a period of adjustment," Sandler said. "I think it's going to become a bit cumbersome, initially."

The complicated new regulations can be found on the CDC website under the "Importation" section. There's also an online tool called 'DogBot,' meant to help travellers determine what rules apply to their dogs.

Rabies vaccination has long been a requirement for dogs entering the U.S. But the revised rules make it necessary for owners of Canadian dogs to have certification of rabies vaccination signed by an veterinarian within 30 days of time of travel into the U.S.

That means Canadian dogs who go to the U.S. on a regular basis will essentially need a new, signed form every month.

"Planning is going to be very important in all of this," Sandler said.

Dina and Casper, two dogs in the off-leash area of Optimist Memorial Park in Windsor. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

Canada is on the list of countries that the CDC considers to be "rabies-free or low risk." Dogs coming from countries that the CDC considers to have "high risk of dog rabies" — such as India, China, Brazil, and Sudan — face even more stringent requirements in order to enter the U.S.

Regardless of the country of origin, the new rules require all dogs to have a documented microchip implant before any rabies vaccination, "appear healthy on a arrival," and be at least six months of age.

"No puppies," Sandler said.

Rowdy, a boxer and English bulldog mix, enjoys the off-leash area of Optimist Memorial Park in Windsor. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

Melanie Coulter, executive director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, also predicted that the new requirements "will be a lot for people to comply with, especially if they cross (the border) frequently."

Coulter advised local owners who take their dogs into the U.S. to make sure one of those requirements are fulfilled as soon as possible The WECHS regularly holds clinics where pets can be microchipped for only a $20 fee.

Along with the revised rules being challenging to owners, Coulter feels they could present challenges to veterinarians, adding demand for their services.

"Across Ontario, vets are facing shortages," Coulter said. "They're having a hard time having enough staffing... The extra time for these appointments — it's a concern when you've got a veterinary community that's already stretched."

Jared Grogan, a Windsor dog owner, reacts to news of the CDC's new rules for all dogs entering the U.S. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

Meanwhile, in the off-leash dog area of Optimist Memorial Park, Windsor dog owners reacted with surprise and trepidation to the announcement of new rules at the border.

"That's pretty absurd," said Jared Grogan, who crosses the border daily to teach at Wayne State University. "Some of (the rules) seem reasonable, and some seem overly strict. That 30-day rule for vets having to sign off on a form? Seems impractical."

Grogan said neither of his two dogs — Casper and Dina — are microchipped, but both get shots including the rabies vaccine every year.

Linda Kella, a Windsor dog owner, at Optimist Memorial Park. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

Linda Kella said she has never taken her dog Casey over the border, despite her appreciation for Michigan. "I have thought about it a lot. There's a lot of lakes and wooded areas, and I've heard of some pretty good dog parks."

An eight-year-old English Mastiff, Casey is vaccinated but not microchipped. "If I was to go (with Casey), I'd have to plan it well in advance," Kella said. "I don't like the idea, but if that's what they're going to make me do, then that's what I have to do."

Kim Robinson said her dog Rowdy — a large boxer and American bulldog mix — is both microchipped and vaccinated for rabies.

Although she doesn't cross the border often herself, Robinson said she feels local dog owners will be able to handle the additional requirements. "I think that people are pretty good about keeping their dogs in check. At least, the dog owners that I know, I think they would be pretty responsible."

Casey, an English Mastiff, relaxes in the off-leash area of Optimist Memorial Park in Windsor. (Dalson Chen/CBC)