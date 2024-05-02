UCLA Showdown Over Pro-Palestinian Encampment Looms, As Police In Riot Gear Appear Ready To Act

An unlawful assembly order has been given by law enforcement to a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA. The order sets the stage for a confrontation between entrenched protesters and officials if the encampment does not disperse.

The order today came after a violent attack on the encampment last night at UCLA.

More from Deadline

Police are marshalling forces around UCLA and have issued several orders to clear the area or face arrest. Police have been seen in riot gear.

The encampment has issued a call to the public to join them. Student supporters lined up arm in arm in an effort to prevent law enforcement from reaching the encampment.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters are flowing into the driving lanes in front of

Dickson Plaza at UCLA, chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be

free,” according to the Daily Bruin, UCLA’s campus newspaper.

UCLA officials say all campus operations will be “limited” tomorrow and Friday, and all normally in-person classes are “required to pivot to remote tomorrow and Friday.”

On Tuesday, UCLA saw a violent confrontation between pro-Israel counter-protesters and the pro-Palestinian encampment. The counter-protesters used fireworks on the encampment and brawls broke out. There were only a few UCLA police present and were overwhelmed.

It took three hours for California Highway Patrol officers and police from Los Angeles and other agencies to bring the situation under control.

Last week, police cleared an encampment at USC, arresting 90 people. However, the encampment returned over the weekend, and a tactical alert was issued by police. However, the encampment ended its occupation without incident and the alert was called off.

Colossal law enforcement presence gathering behind the Federal Building off Wilshire and the 405. CHP, LAPD, and LASD. Note the buses from LASD lined up. pic.twitter.com/MNBdi0F4gU — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) May 2, 2024

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.