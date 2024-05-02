UCLA Showdown Over Pro-Palestinian Encampment Looms, As Police In Riot Gear Appear Ready To Act

Bruce Haring
·2 min read

An unlawful assembly order has been given by law enforcement to a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA. The order sets the stage for a confrontation between entrenched protesters and officials if the encampment does not disperse.

The order today came after a violent attack on the encampment last night at UCLA.

More from Deadline

Police are marshalling forces around UCLA and have issued several orders to clear the area or face arrest. Police have been seen in riot gear.

The encampment has issued a call to the public to join them. Student supporters lined up arm in arm in an effort to prevent law enforcement from reaching the encampment.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters are flowing into the driving lanes in front of
Dickson Plaza at UCLA, chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be
free,” according to the Daily Bruin, UCLA’s campus newspaper.

UCLA officials say all campus operations will be “limited” tomorrow and Friday, and all normally in-person classes are “required to pivot to remote tomorrow and Friday.”

On Tuesday, UCLA saw a violent confrontation between pro-Israel counter-protesters and the pro-Palestinian encampment. The counter-protesters used fireworks on the encampment and brawls broke out. There were only a few UCLA police present and were overwhelmed.

It took three hours for California Highway Patrol officers and police from Los Angeles and other agencies to bring the situation under control.

Last week, police cleared an encampment at USC, arresting 90 people. However, the encampment returned over the weekend, and a tactical alert was issued by police. However, the encampment ended its occupation without incident and the alert was called off.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Russia may not start an all-out war with NATO, but already has plans to destroy it from within

    Western leaders are warning of a Russian attack on NATO. But the Kremlin is playing the long game.

  • Why Israel is so determined to launch an offensive in Rafah. And why so many oppose it

    Israel is determined to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost town, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there. Israel has approved military plans for its offensive and has moved troops and tanks to southern Israel in apparent preparation — though it's still unknown when or if it will happen.

  • Mali kills IS commander blamed for US deaths - state TV

    Abu Huzeifa had a $5m bounty on his head and was accused of being behind a 2017 attack on US troops.

  • Police in Georgia use tear gas, water cannons to disperse protest against so-called 'Russian law'

    Police in Georgia’s capital have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who rallied outside the country’s parliament to protest a bill that would require media and non-commercial organizations to register as being under foreign influence if they get over 20% of their funding from abroad.

  • Lebanese Christian leader says Hezbollah's fighting with Israel has harmed Lebanon

    The leader of a main Christian political party in Lebanon blasted the Shiite militant group Hezbollah for opening a front with Israel to back up its ally Hamas, saying it has harmed Lebanon without making a dent in Israel’s crushing offensive in the Gaza Strip. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday night, Samir Geagea of the Lebanese Forces Party said Hezbollah should withdraw from areas along the border with Israel and the Lebanese army should deploy in all points where militants of the Iran-backed group have taken positions.

  • Justice minister says recent protest over Israel-Hamas war at his home crossed a line

    OTTAWA — Justice Minister Arif Virani says protesters who took their cause to his home over the weekend crossed a line. A few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters showed up at Virani's Toronto-area home on Saturday, waving flags and placards with his photo on them at the edge of his driveway. Virani told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting Tuesday that he believes in the right to "lawful and peaceful protest," which the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees. But he said he considers it c

  • Court rejects students' request for injunction against McGill encampment

    MONTREAL — Pro-Palestinian activists who have pitched their tents on the McGill University campus scored a legal victory on Wednesday when a Quebec judge rejected a request for an injunction to stop their protest. Two students at the Montreal university had asked Quebec Superior Court to order protesters to move at least 100 metres from school buildings, saying their presence had created an environment of aggression and left them feeling unsafe. Justice Chantal Masse ruled Wednesday that the stu

  • Residents of northern Israel brace for possible all-out war with Hezbollah

    HAIFA, Israel (Reuters) -Eli Harel was an Israeli soldier in his early thirties when he was sent into Lebanon in 2006 to battle fighters from the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah in a bloody, largely inconclusive month-long war. Now 50, Harel is ready to rejoin the army to fight the same group if shelling along Israel's northern border turns into a full-blown war with Iran's most powerful regional proxy. This time Israeli forces would face some of the most challenging fighting conditions imaginable, he said.

  • 'This must end now,' says NYC Mayor as protesters take over Columbia University building

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed Tuesday that the protests at Columbia University have been “co-opted by professional outside agitators,” and urged students and protesters to continue their advocacy through other means.

  • Colombia's president says country will break diplomatic relations with Israel over war in Gaza

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday announced his government will break diplomatic relations with Israel effective Thursday in the latest escalation of tensions between the countries over the Israel-Hamas war. Petro again described Israel’s siege of Gaza as “genocide.” “Tomorrow, diplomatic relations with the State of Israel will be broken … for having a genocidal president,” Petro said during an International Workers’ Day march in Colombia’s capital.

  • Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah 'with or without a deal' as cease-fire talks with Hamas continue

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the almost 7-month-long war, just as cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam. Netanyahu's comments came hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to arrive in Israel to advance the truce talks — which appear to be one of the most serious round

  • Netanyahu vows again to storm Rafah as Israel awaits Hamas reply to truce proposal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to go ahead with a long-promised assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, whatever the response by Hamas to the latest proposals for a halt to the fighting and a return of Israeli hostages. Expectations that a ceasefire agreement could be in sight have grown in recent days following a renewed push led by Egypt to revive stalled negotiations between Israel and Hamas, Gaza's ruling Palestinian Islamist group.

  • With portable toilets and barricades, Gaza protesters at UBC dig in for long haul

    VANCOUVER — Pro-Palestinian protesters camped out at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus are bringing in water, food and other supplies in preparation to stay as long as it takes the school to accept their demands. The encampment that went up Monday has since grown to about 30 tents, with some filled with large quantities of bottled water, food and bedding, while two portable toilets have also been brought in. A protest spokesman, who would only identify himself as Kevin, said

  • Israel allows trucks from newly reopened Erez crossing into Gaza after U.S. pressure

    Israel reopened the sole crossing on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, allowing aid trucks to pass through the Erez checkpoint following U.S. demands to do more to address the growing humanitarian crisis. Reopening the Erez crossing has been one of the main pleas of international aid agencies for months, to alleviate hunger which is believed to be most severe among the hundreds of thousands of civilians in the enclave's northern sector. The Israeli government opened the crossing point on the day of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for more humanitarian aid deliveries into the territory.

  • Far-right Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu not to accept ceasefire proposal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is coming under fierce pressure from far-right members of his government not to strike the ceasefire proposal currently on the table, which could prevent an Israeli military offensive in Rafah from moving forward.

  • Israeli Minister Reportedly Asks IDF To Kill Palestinians Instead Of Arresting Them

    The alleged comments are not the first time that far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for executing Palestinian captives to manage overcrowding in prisons.

  • First British royal visits Ukraine since Russian invasion began

    The Duchess of Edinburgh has become the first member of the British royal family to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

  • Iran files charges over BBC report on teen girl allegedly killed by security forces in 2022 protests

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Iranian prosecutors filed criminal charges on Wednesday targeting activists and journalists following a BBC report that alleged security forces had “sexually assaulted and killed” a 16-year-old girl during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. Nika Shakarami's death also sparked widespread outrage at the time. Amini died after being detained by police over allegedly not wearing her mandatory hijab, or headscarf, to their liking. U.N. investigators have said Iran is res

  • Hamas to consider ceasefire-hostage release proposal that Israeli sources say could avert Rafah invasion

    Hamas is considering a new framework proposed by Egypt that calls for the group to release as many as 33 hostages kidnapped from Israel in exchange for a pause in hostilities in Gaza, an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations and a foreign diplomatic source told CNN.

  • Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall

    NEW YORK (AP) — Police officers carrying zip ties and riot shields stormed a Columbia University building being occupied by pro-Palestinian protesters, streaming in through a window late Tuesday and arresting dozens of people. The protesters had seized the administration building, known as Hamilton Hall, more than 20 hours earlier in a major escalation as demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war spread on college campuses nationwide. A statement released by a Columbia spokesperson said office