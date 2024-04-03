UHN system outage affecting multiple Toronto hospitals

Toronto General Hospital, pictured here on University Avenue in December of 2020, is one of several sites that belong to the University Health Network. UHN is reporting a system-wide outage Wednesday affecting all of its hospitals. (Sue Reid/CBC - image credit)

A system outage at Toronto's University Health Network (UHN) is causing appointment and service delays at several hospitals Wednesday.

The hospital network first reported on the outage shortly before 7:30 a.m. UHN later said it identified an "ongoing Code Grey" network outage across its sites.

The outage is affecting the network's website as well as patient portal and patient record systems at Toronto General, Toronto Western, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.

"UHN's IT staff have identified the source of the problem and are working to restore systems safely," UHN said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A "limited" number of procedures have been cancelled and will be rebooked by clinic staff, the hospital network said.

UHN said the network outage was not related to any sort of cyber attack.

"We will continue to share information as systems are restored," it said in another post.