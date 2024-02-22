UK festivals 2024: music events and line-ups this summer, from End of the Road to Glastonbury

Lost Village emerged as one of highlights of the festival season (Lost Village)

Though balmy summer days spent watching bands in a muddy field might feel like a distant memory right now, looking ahead to festival season is a top-notch way to stave off the cold.

Line-ups are starting to trickle in from major UK festivals. In other words, it's a good time to start thinking about where the warmer days of 2024 will take you.

The UK provides plenty of choice when it comes to festivals, with every type of music fan catered to across the country – whether you're a hardcore rocker or raver, or someone who fancies something more tranquil.

Stuck for where to begin? We've created a comprehensive guide to all of the top UK festivals on offer, regularly updated with artists and ticket prices to assist your eager hunt for your year's plans.

Here's our big guide to UK festivals in 2024:

Country 2 Country

Country 2 Country (C2C) has become one of the showpiece events in the ever-growing list of UK country music festivals. The three-dayer brings some of the genre’s biggest names to the capital. Yee-haw!

When? March 8-10

Where? The O2, London

Who’s on the line-up? Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and many more acts announced.

Tickets: from £90; c2c-countrytocountry.com

Terminal V

𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝟮𝟱,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 over the last 48 hours - we cannot thank you all enough 🔥



4 month payment plans are now available for just £20+bf, secure your weekend ticket today.



Head our bio for full festival info including hotels, our platinum upgrade & more. pic.twitter.com/TwALn0nFsc — Terminal V (@TerminalVFest) December 1, 2023

One of Scotland’s biggest dance music festivals, Terminal V is a huge celebration of all things house and techno, hosted in picturesque Edinburgh and boasting big DJ talents across its line-up every year.

When? April 13-14

Where? The Royal Highland Centre + Showground, Edinburgh

Who’s on the line-up? Blawan, Ellen Allien, Fjaak, Franck, Hannah Laing, MRD, SNTS, Thelma and more.

Tickets: Weekend tickets from £139.95; terminalv.co.uk

The Great Escape

The Great Escape is a huge spectacle of new and rising artists, taking place annually in Brighton. It's the perfect festival for revellers eagerly looking for the next big music acts.

When? May 15-18

Where? Brighton Beach, Brighton and Hove

Who’s on the line-up? BabyMorocco, Cardinals, Darren Kiely, Eaves Wilder, Gia Ford, LVRA, No Windows, and Picture Parlour are among the first fifty acts that have been announced so far.

Tickets: From £100 (full festival ticket); greatescapefestival.com

Bearded Theory

Bearded Theory is a family-friendly festival hosted on the sprawling 250-acre Catton Park estate. Ringing in the 15th anniversary celebrations in 2024, the Derbyshire four-dayer is set to feature a line-up to scream and shout about.

When? May 23-26

Where? Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent

Who’s on the line-up? Jane’s Addiction, Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, Sleaford Mods, Orbital and many more to be announced.

Tickets: From £220; beardedtheory.co.uk

GALA

Peckham's stand-out dance festival returns for another packed year of beat-heavy fare.

When? May 24-26

Where? Peckham Rye Park, London

Who's on the line-up? Sherelle, Midland, Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew, Peach, Joy Orbison, Charisse C, Moxie, Loraine James, and a live performance from Novelist, among many other acts

Tickets: From £39.50 - presale registration is open now. thisisgala.co.uk

Wide Awake

Quite literally not one to sleep on, Wide Awake is an independent London one-dayer that spotlights the best up-and-coming talents, along with some festival circuit favourites. The first wave of acts for this year’s lineup spans multiple genres, including rock and dance.

When? May 25

Where? Brockwell Park, London

Who’s on the line-up? King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Young Fathers, Alice Glass, Ben UFO, Helena Hauff, Squid, Crumb, Eartheater and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: From £54.50; wideawakelondon.co.uk

Cross The Tracks

A one-day festival showcasing all things jazz, soul, R&B and hip-hop, featuring new talents and familiar faces across the day. Previous years have featured the likes of Kelis, Chaka Khan and NxWorries, and this summer’s edition is also shaping up to be a doozy.

When? May 26

Where? Brockwell Park, London

Who’s on the line-up? BADBADNOTGOOD, En Vogue, Eve, Ama Lou, Jalen Ngonda, The Cavemen, Giles Peterson, Channel One and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: From £54.50; xthetracks.com

Forbidden Forest

Forbidden Forest is one for dance music fans who love to bask in the glory of nature – essentially a three-day rave in the forest. What could be better? The festival has grown in popularity, and the top talent on the line-up justifies the hype.

When? May 31 - June 2

Where? Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire

Who’s on the line-up? Andy C, Dennis Cruz, East End Dubs, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Hybrid Minds, Max Dean, Seth Troxler, Shy FX, Wilkinson and many more to be announced.

Tickets: From £75 (day tickets), £160 (weekend camping); forbidden-forest.co.uk

Mighty Hoopla

Around 30,000 people will descend on Lambeth's Brockwell Park for two days of back-to-back pop, incredible outfits and feel-good vibes.

When? June 1-2

Where? Brockwell Park, London

Who’s on the line-up? Nelly Furtado, Kim Petras, Jessie Ware, Rita Ora, Alison Goldfrapp, Eats Everything, En Vogue, Georgia, Maya Jane Coles, Cher Lloyd, Artful Dodger, Rebecca Black, and many more.

Tickets: General Admission for Saturday costs from £79.50, Sunday costs £69.50 and for the weekend costs £129.50; mightyhoopla.com

AVA

One of Belfast’s hype-worthy festivals, AVA brings together a mix of mainstream and underground artists from across a wide spectrum of music styles, with line-ups getting bigger and bigger each year. Previous editions have seen the likes of Central Cee and BICEP performing across the two-dayer.

When? June 2-3

Where? Titanic Slipways, Belfast

Who’s on the line-up? Bicep, Chroma, Nia Archives, Barry Can't Swim, Kerri Chandler, Horsegiirl, Confidence Man, and many more.

Tickets: Weekend tickets from £106; avafestival.com

Parklife

Sunny afternoons in The Hangar with Chris Stussy 🌞 pic.twitter.com/2lHg6gAzqe — Parklife 🪩 (@Parklifefest) December 18, 2023

Manchester staple Parklife takes over Heaton Park for a weekend of genre-spanning music, regularly featuring big names on its bill, which includes pop, hip-hop and dance music acts.

When? June 8-9

Where? Heaton Park, Manchester

Who’s on the line-up? Doja Cat, Disclosure, J Hus, Sugababes, Becky Hill, Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Mahalia, Rudimental, and many, many more.

Tickets: From £125. Payment plans are available; parklife.uk.com

Download

The annual rock festival returns to Donnington Park after putting on a spectacular show in 2023, which was headlined by Metallica, Bring Me the Horizon and Slipknot.

When? June 14-16

Where? Donington Park, Leicestershire

Who’s on the line-up? Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold, Royal Blood, The Offspring, Sum 41, Bowling For Soup and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: From £275 (weekend camping); downloadfestival.co.uk

Gottwood

Taking place in a magical North Wales forest, Gottwood is a mystical celebration of underground electronic music. Taking place over four days, the boutique festival has plenty of acts to offer, with breathtaking views and stages.

When? June 13-16

Where? Carreglwyd Estate, Anglesey

Who’s on the line-up? Crazy P Soundsystem, Malika, Ruf Dug, Sweet Mess (live), KT, Papa Nugs and more.

Tickets: £TBA; gottwood.co.uk

Isle of Wight

Raise your hand if you're already counting down the days until #IOW2024 🙋🎉 We can't wait till our favourite weekend of the year is back in 2024 - BRING IT ON 💥 #BarclaycardxIOW pic.twitter.com/FtoZaoliJ2 — Isle of Wight Festival (@IsleOfWightFest) November 30, 2023

The Isle of Wight Festival draws in over 50,000 punters each year for an island-bound weekend of music and escapades. All aboard the ferry!

When? June 20-23

Where? Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight

Who’s on the line-up? The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, Green Day, The Streets, Keane, Blossoms, Zara Laarson, Scouting for Girls, Nothing But Thieves and many more announced.

Tickets: Weekend tickets from £270; isleofwightfestival.com

Glastonbury

The end of June marks the biggest festival of them all Glastonbury returns to Worthy Farm, for five days of practically everything you could ask for. Headliners always make a splash, but don't tie yourself to the Pyramid. There's something weird and wonderful happening in every corner of this ridiculously jam-packed festival. From brass bands covering heavy metal classics on a village fete-style bandstand to your two favourite DJs popping up for a surprise b2b in the tiniest of tents, there's something for everyone.

When? June 26-30

Where? Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Tickets: Tickets are now sold out. Find out more about the other (legal) ways of getting into the festival here; glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

Big Smoke Festival

There's not a lot we know about Skepta's inaugural Big Smoke Festival – yet. The British rapper shared details about the one-dayer across his social media on November 27, announcing that his headlining performance will be his only live UK show of 2024.

When? July 6

Where? Crystal Palace Park

Who’s on the line-up? Skepta, Más Tiempo, Uncle Waffles, The Streets, Mahalia, JME, and more, with further acts to be announced.

Tickets: £72.80; buy tickets here

Junction 2

This two-day extravaganza, run by dance promoters LWE, finally returned to its spiritual home of Boston Manor Park in 2023, following issues with strikes and COVID, which led to the cancellation of earlier editions. After a successful comeback year, dance music fans can get ready for a boogie under the viaduct once more.

When? July (dates TBA)

Where? Boston Manor Park, London

Who’s on the line-up? Paul Kalkbrenner, Jeff Mills, Daniel Avery, VTSS, Honey Dijon, The Blessed Madonna and many more.

Tickets: Tier one tickets now sold out, tier two to be released in January; junction2.london

Secret Garden Party: Roots

Perhaps the festival season’s worst-kept secret, Secret Garden Party has kept revellers entranced with its left-field line-ups, combined with out-of-this-world stage productions, and of course, copious amounts of glitter. Now a festival circuit highlight, its loyal base is ready to go again in 2024, though this year they are, mysteriously, returning to their roots promising "fresh frivolity and new collectives".

When? July 25-28

Where? Abbots Ripon, Cambridgeshire

Who’s on the line-up? To be announced in January

Tickets: £230; secretgardenparty.com

Wireless

OFFICIAL 2023 AFTERMOVIE OUT NOW 🎥🔥



Watch the full movie in our bio 👀👆🏽 pic.twitter.com/dlgek8sDct — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) September 27, 2023

Undoubtedly the hip-hop link-up of the summer, Wireless festival brings the best and biggest names in the scene, encompassing Rap, R&B, Afrobeats and much more during its three-day tenure in Finsbury Park.

When? July 12-14

Where? Finsbury Park, London

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £95.60; wirelessfestival.co.uk

Tramlines

Sheffield’s biggest city-based music festival is always a popular one, thanks both to its stacked line-ups and decent value tickets.

When? July 26-28

Where? Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: Weekend tickets from £130, tramlines.org.uk

WOMAD

This festival prides itself on an international line-up, with previous editions featuring the likes of Abel Selacoe, Bombay Bicycle Club, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force and Mariza.

When? July 25-28

Where? Charlton Park, Wiltshire

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, womad.co.uk

Kendal Calling

This Lake District favourite returns with what’s expected to be its typical mix of crowd-pleasing headliners.

When? August 1-4

Where? Lowther Deer Park, Lake District

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: Weekend tickets from £179 (weekend camping); kendalcalling.co.uk

Wilderness

Escape into the wilderness at this four-day Oxfordshire extravaganza, providing a party like no other. It’s likely there will be plenty of big names littered across a packed line-up, with the likes of The Chemical Brothers and Honey Dijon featuring on last summer’s bill.

When? August 1-4

Where? Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: Weekend tickets from £220; wildernessfestival.com

In The Park

In The Park returns to Liverpool for a three-day extravaganza, taking over the city's picturesque Sefton Park. Hometown hero Jamie Webster is topping the bill for what will be a memorable Merseyside weekender.

When? July 12-14

Where? Sefton Park, Liverpool

Who’s on the line-up? Jamie Webster, Cream Classical

Tickets: From £49.50; visitliverpool.com

51st Festival

A one-day festival celebrating the best in dance music, from classic acts and emerging artists.

When? August 3

Where? Copthall Playing Fields, Barnet, London

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: From £45; 51stfestival.com

Boardmasters

We’re LOVING the love on your First Wave of acts! Tickets are flying and we can’t guarantee there will be any left after the presale today. If you registered, check your email for the link and go, go, go!#Boardmasters2024 #SeeYouAtTheBeach #LeaveOnlyFootPrints pic.twitter.com/SjCf1j5C1z — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) November 30, 2023

Beginning its days as a UK surfers competition, this Newquay-based five-day beach bash has become one of the hottest tickets of the festival season.

When? August 7-11

Where? Newquay, Cornwall

Who’s on the line-up? Stormzy, Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Bicep, Nia Archives, Kenya Grace, Tom Odell and many more.

Tickets: From £259; boardmasters.com

Boomtown

With mega stage productions accompanying the thumping sounds of drum and bass and techno pumped out at this five-day extravaganza, this has to be one of the most surreal festivals in the calendar. Be sure to snap tickets up soon.

When? August 7-11

Where? Winchester, Hampshire

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Tickets: Weekend tickets from £315, boomtownfair.co.uk

Houghton Festival

Crafted by London-based DJ Craig Richards, Houghton is a festival like no other, with its stunning stage designs and light displays offering a big draw for dance music fans. Past line-ups have been packed with the most exciting DJs on the scene.

When? August 8-11

Where? Houghton Hall, Norfolk

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: From £297.50; houghtonfestival.co.uk

We Out Here

We Out Here is broadcaster Gilles Peterson’s award-winning weekender, which is perhaps why the festival’s music is always on point. With a packed roster of live music acts as well as club DJs, plus a programme of family-friendly and wellness activities, the 2024 edition is set to continue its winning ways, following its recent move to Dorset.

When? August 15-18

Where? Wimborne St Giles, Dorset

Who’s on the line-up? Floating Points, Mount Kimbie, Mansur Brown, Yaya Bey, Lonnie Holley, aja monet, CASISDEAD and Asha Puthli (all live).

Tickets: From £199, weoutherefestival.com

Green Man

Green Man has now sold out! A massive thanks to all who bagged GM24 tickets - your support & trust means the world to us. We had an enormous number of people trying to get tickets this year, so thank you so very much for your patience... pic.twitter.com/VOMAb6NTkA — Green Man (@GreenManFest) September 30, 2023

Green Man is one of the festival season’s top picks, spanning multiple genres, with a programme that covers everything from comedy to science. 2024’s edition sold out in what appears to be record time even before the line-up is announced, but keep an eye on the official resale site Fanticks just in case.

When? August 15-18

Where? Crickhowell, South Wales

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: Sold out, but keep an eye on resales, greenman.net

All Points East

All Points East takes over Victoria Park in east London for another year of day-festivals. Previous editions have showcased some of the biggest names in music across multiple genres.

When? August 17, August 23, August 25

Where? Victoria Park, London

Who’s on the line-up?

August 17: Loyle Carner, Nas, Ezra Collective, Sainté, Joe James, ENNY, Navy Blue.

August 23: LCD Soundsystem, Jai Paul, Floating Points, Jockstrap, Pixies, Nation of Language, Eyedress, Vagabon, Sofia Kourtesis

August 25: Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie

Tickets: From £65, on sale now, allpointseastfestival.com

Field Day

East London staple all-dayer Field Day has been a fixture of the city since 2007, and excluding a couple of years at other venues, it’s mostly taken place in Hackney’s Victoria Park. This year’s 17th edition will be headlined by French dance duo Justice.

When? August 24

Where? Victoria Park, Hackney

Who’s on the line-up? Justice, PinkPantheress, Sega Bodega, Shygirl, Hudson Mohawke, Yves Tumor, Romy, Mura Masa, Yaeji, Charlotte De Witte presents Overdrive are among the first batch of names, with many more to be announced.

Tickets: Early bird tickets start from £50. Registration is open now, with tickets on presale from 11am on February 1. General sale follows at 11am February 2. fielddayfestivals.com/

Lost Village

Described last year by the Standard as “baby Glastonbury” this Lincolnshire party is one of the UK’s standout boutique forest fests thanks to its immersive attention to detail. “Overall, Lost Village is best summed up by its tagline: “those on the outside will never understand.” You have to admit, it feels akin to the way people talk about the antics over at Worthy Farm each year,” we wrote in our review of last year’s edition.

When? August 22 -25th August

Where? Norton Disney, Lincolnshire

Who’s on the line-up? Maribou State, Floating Points, The Blessed Madonna, Ben UFO, SG Lewis, SBTRKT, Midland, HAAi, Sofia Kourtesis, Ross From Friends and Shanti Celeste b2b Peach are just a few highlights from a beat-heavy bill.

Tickets: Tickets on sale from 10am, February 2. Sign-up is open now for priority access. lostvillage.com/

Creamfields

Hey google, remind me to book off August Bank Holiday weekend for Creamfields 2024 🤝 pic.twitter.com/wDkEidrVdx — Creamfields (@Creamfields) December 17, 2023

Always one of the biggest dance music festivals on the calendar, Creamfields is a sure-fire gathering of some of the best-known DJs on the world circuit - and this summer, they're unveiling a brand new 30,000 capacity indoor stage called APEX

When? August 22-25

Where? Daresbury, Cheshire

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: Sold out, but there's a resale on November 24, creamfields.com

Rally

After a soggy but successful inaugural year at Southwark park in 2023, RALLY is back again; and though details of the bill are still under wraps, once again the general focus is on booking left-field choices and acts with underground or DIY credentials.

When? August 24

Where? Southwark Park, London

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Tickets: The festival presale is open now, with a limited number of £30 tickets. General sale to follow https://rallyrallyrally.co.uk/

We Are FSTVL

This London dance festival dependably pulls in a huge line-up of global DJs, and its 10th birthday celebrations are sure to be no exception.

When? May 24-26

Where? Upminster, London

Who’s on the line-up? Eric Prydz, Chase and Status, Gorgon City, Groove Armada, Hannah Wants, and many more.

Tickets: £TBA, wearefstvl.com

Reading and Leeds

We can’t wait for #LanaDelRey to hit R&L stages next year 🥹



Day tickets going fast 👀 don’t say we didn’t warn you… pic.twitter.com/u59OFQDUU7 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) December 11, 2023

A rite of passage for British festival-goers, these two festivals - which take place over the same weekend, and share a line-up - often feel like a sort of Spring Break style event for hedonistic school-leavers, and are always among the biggest on the UK calendar.

When? August 21-25

Where? Bramham Park, Wetherby (Leeds Festival), Little John’s Farm, Reading (Reading Festival)

Who’s on the line-up?

Reading:

Friday: Blink-182, Gerry Cinnamon, Spiritbox

Saturday: Fred Again.., Lana Del Rey, Raye, Digga D

Sunday: Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Skrillex

Leeds:

Friday: Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Skrillex

Saturday: Blink-182, Gerry Cinnamon, Spiritbox

Sunday: Fred Again.., Lana Del Rey, Raye, Digga D

Tickets: from £292 (weekend camping), readingandleedsfestival.com

Manchester Pride Festival

Manchester Pride Festival brings a “party as protest” ethos, and in the past, huge names in music have flocked to the city for the weekend. Even with the star power they attract (yes, Ariana Grande headlined!), the core message of equality is never lost.

When? August 23-26

Where? Canal Street, Manchester

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £41, manchesterpride.com

Victorious

Down on the south coast, this Portsmouth festival consistently draws in some big names, covering rock, Britpop, indie rock, and more.

When? August 23-25

Where? Southsea, Portsmouth

Who’s on the line-up? Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Biffy Clyro and Jamie T headline this year's festival. Wet Leg, Yard Act, Arlo Parks, Louis Tomlinson, and Holly Humberstone also play.

Tickets: from £65 (day tickets), £180 (weekend camping), victoriousfestival.co.uk

Eastern Electrics

This dance music festival moved up to Lee Valley Showground for its 2022 edition, bringing some floor-filling DJs with it.

When? August 24

Where? Lee Valley Showground, London

Who’s on the line-up? Barry Can’t Swim, The Martinez Brothers, Crazy P, Denis Sulta, a “very special guest” and many more

Tickets: £TBA, easternelectrics.com

Maiden Voyage

A relatively new arrival on the London scene, Maiden Voyage is run by the same people who helm the Jazz Cafe in Camden. The venue’s focused eclecticism is matched on the festival’s line-up.

When? September 14

Where? London (site TBC)

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, maiden-voyage.co.uk

Forwards Festival

This inner-city music festival, which debuted last year, boasts three stages and some major international acts. As well as its music performances, Forwards hosts a discussion space, titled The Information, where creatives, writers and thinkers come together to speak about difficult issues such as food poverty and the black experience.

When? August 31 - September 1

Where? Clifton Downs, Bristol

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: Earlybird tickets are £55, and weekend earlybirds are £99.50. On sale now. forwardsbristol.co.uk

End of the Road

Another multi-disciplinary delight spanning the spectrum of music, comedy, literature, film and beyond, the festival is back for 2024 with a typically on-point line-up that sets it apart from the rest of the crowd.

When? August 29 to September 1

Where? Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury

Who’s on the line-up? IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray, Bonnie Prince Billy, Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Lankum, Baxter Dury, Jockstrap, CMAT, English Teacher, Sprints, NewDad, HotWax, Heaertworms, Gently Tender, and many, many more.

Tickets: Most tiers sold out, some Tier 4 tickets still on sale at £255. endoftheroadfestival.com

Reminisce Festival

This feel-good nostalgia-fest, located near Liverpool, usually comes with a fun line-up of artists: last year, they hosted Vengaboys, Love Inc, and Boyzone and Westlife supergroup Boyzlife.

When? September 7

Where? Sherdley Park, St. Helens

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £90, reminiscefestival.com

Lytham Festival

From a one-night-only community Proms-style concert, Lytham Festival has expanded into an incredible five-day live music extravaganza that draws well over 100,000 visitors each summer.

When? July 3 to July 7

Where? Lytham Green

Who’s on the line-up? Hozier, Courteeners, The Kooks, Madness, Rick Astley, James, Johnny Marr, Brittany Howard and Lord Huron. More headliners are to be announced.

Tickets: from £61.60, at lythamfestival.com. Day passes go on general sale at 8am on November 29.