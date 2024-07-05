UK General Election: Industry Reaction As Labour Sweeps To Power

After 14 years in the political wilderness, Labour has stormed back into power with a huge parliamentary majority and will form the next government on the UK. Keir Starmer has unseated Rishi Sunak, but what does the entertainment want from the new boss and his troops?

Performing arts union Equity was the first to have its say, with an announcement timed to land the same minute as the all-important exit poll, which confirmed a huge win for Labour, was released at 10pm local time last night.

“With the election completed, our new government must get to grips with the performing arts and entertainment, a critical sector for the UK’s long-term success,” said Paul W Fleming, General Secretary of Equity.

“We’ll be pressing the new administration to set out a long-term plan for UK arts funding to reach the European average, to tackle the high upfront fees charged by casting directories, to make Universal Credit fairer for freelancers, to ensure public subsidy only supports work on decent union terms, and to fight for better rights in the video games and TV commercials sector.”

“There are no creative industries without this incredible workforce. It’s time politicians stand up and offer them the same recognition that is offered by audiences across the world.”

Equity says UK arts councils funding has been cut 16% in real time since 2017. Among Equity’s key demands are for UK arts and entertainment funding to be increased to 0.5% of GDP.

The election result saw Labour win 410 seats, well over the 326 required for a majority in the Houses of Parliament. This gives Labour a huge mandate to enact change, which the vote shows British people clearly want.

We’ll update this story with more reaction as it comes in.

