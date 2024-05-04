UK graduation runs smoothly. No mention of war in Palestine.

Unlike other universities this weekend, the University of Kentucky’s commencements on Friday and Saturday went off without a hitch.

UK conferred 5,736 degrees and waved goodbye as 4,300 students walked in the annual May commencement ceremonies.

Students in the class of 2024 had an unusual college experience, beginning their freshman year in the midst of a pandemic. Many graduates did not have a high school graduation ceremony because of COVID, so this was the first time many walked across the stage adorned by regalia.

“We’ve been waiting for this a long time,” agriculture education graduate Bethany Field said. “We’re getting the chance to actually have an in-person graduation.”

Fellow agriculture education graduate Dylan Driskell called his class resilient, and praised the bravery it took to continue college in the midst of a global pandemic.

“We loved our time here at college. UK’s a great institution,” he said. “I feel very proud of myself and my fellow graduates, and I’m just excited for what’s next.”

There were no protests or mentions of the war in Gaza at commencements Friday or Saturday.

While UK graduations ran smoothly, the same can’t be said for others across the country.

The University of Southern California canceled its main commencement ceremony, following the arrest of 93 people at a pro-Palestine protest on campus. Students at Columbia University in New York are worried about the status of their commencement, having been the site of a nationally publicized encampment protest.

Protesters interrupted commencement exercises at the University of Michigan’s Music, Theatre and Dance ceremony Friday night. They were met with jeers, boos and chants of “USA, USA.”

A young rally participant leading rally chants with megaphones during the peaceful Free Palestine rally at the William T Young Library lawn on UK’s campus on May 1, 2024, in Lexington, Ky.

At UK on Wednesday, hundreds of protesters rallied to show support for Gaza. The rally remind peaceful, and there were no arrests.