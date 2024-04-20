Ukraine needs more air defense systems: Zelenskiy

STORY: In an emotional speech by video link to the NATO-Ukraine Council, the Ukrainian leader described the current level of foreign aid as "very limited" and said Israel had not been left to fend for itself during Iran's massive air strike on Saturday.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin must be brought down to earth, and our sky must become safe again.. And it depends fully on your choice... (the) choice whether we are indeed allies," Zelenskiy said in his speech.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting between allied defense ministers and Zelenskiy that the allies had agreed to provide Kyiv with additional air defense systems.