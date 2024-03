CBC

The group that represents Nova Scotia's midwives say demand for their services has been on the rise for years, but that hasn't been reflected in provincial funding.The province currently funds 16 midwife positions at three sites in Nova Scotia — in Halifax, Lunenburg and Antigonish.But Jessica Thorpe, president of the Association of Nova Scotia Midwives, says it's not enough to handle the number of expecting parents looking for support.Thorpe said her association was hopeful there would be an in