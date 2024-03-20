UK's Top Civil Servant Mocked After Saying He Joined All-Male Club To Help Women Become Members

Simon Case, Cabinet Secretary walks to Portcullis House in central London to be questioned at a committee hearing on April 26, 2021. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

The UK’s top civil servant has been mocked after saying he joined an all-male club so he could campaign for it to let women join.

Simon Case prompted disbelief when he made the claim while giving evidence to a Commons committee yesterday.

Case, the head of the civil service and cabinet secretary, was asked why he was a member of the Garrick Club if he was committed to making the government machine more diverse.

The club, which is in London’s west end, does not allow women to become members.

But Case said: “My position on this one is also clear. If you believe profoundly in reform of an institution, by and large it’s easier to do if you join it to make the change from within rather than chuck rocks from the outside.

“And by the way, maths is also part of this. Every one person who leaves who is in favour of fixing this antediluvian position, every one of us that leaves means these institutions don’t change.

“I think when you want reform you have to participate.”

He added: “I’m very sure I speak on behalf of all of the public servants who have recently joined the Garrick under the banner of trying to make reform happen.”

Head of Civil Service Simon Case claims that he only joined the controversial men-only Garrick Club, in order to "reform it from within" - to much laughter.



When Angus McNeil and Harriett Baldwin query the relevance, they're given to understand it's an inside joke.



Indeed. ~AA pic.twitter.com/lNz7Kr9WCf — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 19, 2024

But his comments prompted deep scepticism - and mockery - on social media.

Simon Case casts himself as Garrick fifth columnist leading an army of militant public servants who have just joined to change the rules to admit women.. Hmm... https://t.co/BdkjRc2d51 — Jill Rutter (@jillongovt) March 19, 2024

Simon Case claims he joined the all-male Garrick because he believed "profoundly" in reform of the "antediluvian" bar on women from within - when quizzed by Liam Byrne at liaison sub committee.

Rather a niche way to show profound devotion to the cause of equality.... https://t.co/RJyMcQVZBh — Rowena Mason (@rowenamason) March 19, 2024

If any more evidence of Simon Case being an idiot was needed, here it is: https://t.co/hgwqahXe5w — Tony Yates (@t0nyyates) March 19, 2024

Genuinely feel for Simon Case: undercover agent. A mere 20 years of cigars and brandy with the chaps and he was about to spring his feminist trap when the woke lefty @Guardian blew his cover. pic.twitter.com/yXqxSfVYOc — Plashing Vole (@PlashingVole) March 19, 2024

