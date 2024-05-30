The Umbrella Academy drops final season trailer

The trailer for the final season of The Umbrella Academy is here.

The Umbrellas are back and on "the last timeline" as the hit Netflix show comes to an end after four seasons.

Set to a remix of The Final Countdown, the show picks up after season three's final showdown in which the original gang were stripped of their powers following a reset of their timeline.

The new trailer sees the Hargreeves navigating the new timeline, with their usual brand of familial dysfunction. However, we do see Viktor (Elliot Page) with a mysterious orange glow from his hands and Ben (Justin H Min) using his tentacles, which could hint to the return of their special abilities.

Netflix

Related: First trailer for Umbrella Academy star's time-travelling romance movie

The six-episode series sees the return of Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya.

There will also be some newcomers among the cast, including husband and wife duo Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, and David Cross.



The show's description teases: "The trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire."



However, "a mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming."

Netflix

Related: Umbrella Academy's Emmy Raver-Lampman announces birth of first child in sweet post

Page has teased the "chaos" fans can expect as the beloved show comes to an end, revealing to Radio Times: "I'm not really allowed to say anything but it's gonna be, as per usual, very fun, classic Hargreeves chaos and hijinks."

Confirming that season four would be the show's last, showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement: "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago.



"But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

The Umbrella Academy seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix. Its fourth and final season premieres on August 8, 2024.



You Might Also Like