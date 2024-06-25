UN tells Israel it will suspend aid operations across Gaza without improved safety

Samy Magdy And Ellen Knickmeyer
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.N. officials have warned Israel that they will suspend the world body's aid operations across Gaza unless Israel acts urgently to better protect humanitarian workers, two U.N. officials said Tuesday. The ultimatum is the latest in a series of U.N. steps demanding Israel do more to safeguard aid operations from strikes by its forces and to curb growing lawlessness hindering humanitarian workers.

A U.N. letter sent to Israeli officials this month said Israel must provide U.N. workers with a way to communicate directly with Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza, among other steps, the officials said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations with Israeli officials. The U.N. officials said there has been no final decision on suspending operations across Gaza and that talks with Israelis were ongoing.

Israeli military officials did not respond to requests for comment. Israel has previously acknowledged some military strikes on humanitarian workers, including an April attack that killed seven workers with the World Central Kitchen, and has denied allegations of others.

Citing security concerns, the U.N. World Food Program has already suspended aid delivery from a U.S.-built pier designed to bring food and other emergency supplies to Palestinians who are facing starvation amid the eight-month war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

U.N. and other aid officials have complained for months that they have no way to communicate quickly and directly with Israeli forces on the ground, in contrast with the usual procedures — known as “deconfliction” — employed in conflict zones globally to protect aid workers from attack by combatants.

In its letter to Israeli officials, the U.N. cited communication and protective equipment for aid workers as among the commitments that it wanted Israel to make good on for its aid operations to continue in Gaza overall, the two U.N. officials say.

The U.N. said in April that about 30 humanitarian workers have been killed in the line of duty in Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October.

The U.N. and other humanitarian organizations also complain of increasing crime in Gaza and have urged Israel to do more to improve overall security for their operations from attack and theft. The lawlessness has stymied what Israel said was a daily pause in fighting to allow a new safe corridor to deliver aid into southern Gaza, with humanitarian officials saying groups of gunmen are regularly blocking convoys, holding drivers at gunpoint and rifling through their cargo.

On top of that, “missiles hit our premises, despite being deconflicted,” said Steve Taravella, a spokesman for the World Food Program, one of the main organizations working on humanitarian delivery in Gaza. He was not one of those confirming the U.N. threat to suspend operations across the territory. “WFP warehouses have been caught in the crossfire twice in the past two weeks.”

Humanitarian officials said conditions for civilians and aid workers have worsened further since early May when Israel launched an offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where many aid groups had their base. The operation has crippled what had been a main border crossing for food and other aid.

Aid workers trying to get shipments through the main remaining crossing, Kerem Shalom, face risks from fighting, damaged roads, unexploded ordnance and Israeli restrictions, including spending five or more hours a day waiting at checkpoints, Taravella said.

“Restoring order is crucial for an effective humanitarian response to meet soaring needs. U.N. agencies and others need a safe environment to be able to access people and scale up,” he said.

Israeli officials say the problems at Kerem Shalom are a matter of poor U.N. logistics.

Separately, the United Nations has also suspended cooperation with the U.S.-built pier since June 9, a day after the Israeli military used the area around the pier in a hostage rescue that killed more than 270 Palestinians.

While U.S. and Israeli officials said no part of the pier itself was used in the raid that rescued four hostages taken by Hamas, U.N. officials said any perception in Gaza that the project was used in the Israeli military operation may endanger their aid work.

The U.N. has finished a security assessment of the pier operation following the raid but has not yet made a decision on resuming any delivery of supplies from the U.S.-built structure, according to a humanitarian official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not yet been released publicly.

Speaking to reporters traveling with a U.S. delegation to a gathering of defense chiefs in Botswana on Tuesday, an official with the U.S. Agency for International Development expressed optimism that aid deliveries from the pier would eventually resume.

“I think it’s a question of when the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) can provide, and the government of Israel can provide, the assurances that the U.N. is seeking on deconfliction and security right now,” said Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator of USAID, which has been working with the World Food Program on aid distribution from the pier.

___

AP reporters Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Lolita C. Baldor in Gaborone, Botswana contributed. Magdy reported from Cairo.

Samy Magdy And Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Israeli defense chief visits US as Hezbollah tensions rise

    Yoav Gallant will hold talks with US officials in Washington this week

  • US slaps sanctions on network it accuses of moving billions for Iran's military

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on nearly 50 entities and people it accused of moving billions of dollars for Iran's military. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said those targeted on Tuesday constitute a "shadow banking network" used by Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), both of which are under U.S. sanctions. The network helped the MODAFL and IRGC - which earn money notably from the sale of oil and petrochemicals - gain access to the international financial system and process the equivalent of billions of dollars since 2020, the Treasury said.

  • Children are dying of starvation in their parents’ arms as famine spreads through Gaza

    Younis lays disorientated on a green mattress in Nasser Hospital, in southern Gaza. His long brown eyelashes rest delicately on his pale sunken face, as he drifts in and out of sleep.

  • Gaza high school students miss final exams as war rages

    Majd Hamad, 18, dreams of becoming a doctor but the war in Gaza has left his textbooks buried under rubble amid relentless Israeli bombardment and has forced him, along with thousands of other young Palestinians, to miss his final high school exams. Ironically, Hamad and his family are now living in a classroom at a school designated as a shelter after being forced early in the war to flee their home in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip and move to Khan Younis in the south. Palestinian officials say it is the first time in decades that high school exams are going ahead this month without the participation of students in Gaza.

  • World’s longest road and rail tunnel is being built under the Baltic Sea

    The first section of a record-breaking tunnel that will link Denmark and Germany by descending up to 40 meters beneath the Baltic Sea, has been completed.

  • Israel to Ease Off Gaza Fighting as Focus Moves to Hezbollah

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said intense fighting with Hamas will soon be paused and some forces redeployed to the north of the country, where violence is escalating with Lebanon-based Hezbollah.Most Read from BloombergNvidia’s 13% Stock Rout Has Traders Scouring Charts for SupportBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Jain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiHow Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverTech H

  • US seeking diplomatic deal to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Pentagon chief says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is urgently working towards a diplomatic agreement that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes on both sides of the border, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday. Shelling on Israel's northern border has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from areas on both sides of the frontier, and has escalated in recent weeks, leading to fears of an all-out Israel-Hezbollah war.

  • Russia summons the American ambassador over a deadly attack that Moscow says used US-made missiles

    The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the American ambassador on Monday to protest what it says was the use of U.S.-made advanced missiles in a Ukrainian attack on Russian-annexed Crimea that reportedly killed four people and wounded more than 150.

  • Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Are Back To Swap Bodies In 'Freaky Friday 2'

    Disney released a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the long-awaited film, due out next year.

  • Implications of Toronto-St. Paul Byelection

    As voters in midtown Toronto head for the polls today for the federal Toronto-St. Paul’s byelection, political journalist Stephanie Taylor joins Antony Robart to discuss how the results could indicate where votes will land in the next federal election.

  • What the papers say – June 25

    Here are the biggest stories making headlines on Tuesday.

  • UN World Food Program decries looting and burning of its warehouse in western Myanmar combat zone

    BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations’ food agency on Tuesday strongly condemned the looting of food supplies and burning of one of its warehouses over the weekend in a war-torn area in Myanmar’s western state of Rakhine.

  • Chanel goes to the opera in a gleaming but designer-less couture collection

    PARIS (AP) — The show must go on, with aplomb. Chanel’s latest couture display Tuesday was a finely executed collection channeling theatricality.

  • Nancy Pelosi Delivers Blistering 5-Word Trump Prediction

    The former House speaker slammed the former president’s rhetoric after she was asked about her husband’s recovery from a 2022 hammer attack.

  • Ex-Aide Predicts Future Of Donald And Melania Trump's Relationship

    Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.

  • Bankers who helped Putin's friend move millions via Swiss bank accounts lose appeal

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Four bankers who helped a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have lost their attempt to overturn convictions for failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions. Zurich High Court on Tuesday upheld an earlier judgement against the men who assisted Sergey Roldugin, a concert violist who has been dubbed "Putin's wallet" by the Swiss government. Roldugin, who is godfather to Putin's eldest daughter, deposited millions in a bank account with the Swiss branch of Gazprom Bank in Zurich between 2014 and 2016.

  • Mass shootings across the US mark the first weekend of summer

    The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.

  • The corrupt behavior of SCOTUS Justices Alito and Thomas | Opinion

    What Justices Alito and Thomas are doing is unethical, and if elected I’ll push to impeach them | Opinion

  • Alvin Bragg Claims Victory as Jim Jordan Seethes About YouTube Gun Vids

    Jim Jordan (R-OH) has made himself the Republican gadfly attempting to sting Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan D.A. who has secured the first, and so far only, conviction of former president Donald Trump. But now the biter appears to have been bitten–by none other than Bragg. Bragg’s office is taking credit for being part of efforts to have YouTube restrict content that shows people how to build firearms or make illegal modifications that allow them to rapidly fire ammunition on a fully automatic setti

  • CNN’s Kasie Hunt Dumps Trump Spokesperson For Talking Smack About Her Colleagues

    “You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”