Under the Dome: NC gubernatorial candidates Stein, Robinson release new campaign ads

Welcome to the governor’s race edition of our Under the Dome politics newsletter with news from correspondent Stephanie Loder and reporter Korie Dean.

Campaigns for North Carolina gubernatorial candidates Josh Stein and Mark Robinson released new televised ads last week.

And Stein, the Democratic attorney general, received President Joe Biden’s support at a campaign rally Friday, following Biden’s Thursday night debate.

Stein launched a new television ad June 25 targeting Robinson’s plan to ban abortion “for any reason.” It’s Stein’s second ad, and it debuted the day after the two-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision on abortion.

Two days later, Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor, posted on social media: “Don’t miss our first TV ad of the campaign!”

Each candidate offers contrasting approaches to their ads, though they may have looked familiar to some.

Stein’s ads attack Robinson and his position on abortion by using his own words, a tactic he used in an ad earlier this month. Robinson is anti-abortion, while Stein advocates for reproductive rights.

In Stein’s new ad, news clips show Robinson saying he wants “no compromise on abortion.” Robinson says abortion is about killing a child and not protecting the life of a mother who “wasn’t responsible enough to keep her skirt down.” An ominous voice at the end says “Mark Robinson must never be governor.”

In Robinson’s new ad, the candidate takes a trip back to the family home and focuses on growing up in Greensboro – “with no phone, no air conditioner and no car.”

Wearing a zip-up jacket and a blue collared shirt, he walks along the street in front of the house where he was raised. He leans against the fence around his old house while sharing how he grew up poor, always worried about what might come next. He explains how he was the 9th of 10 children raised by a widowed mother who went to work rather than collect assistance.

“My mom stepped up and showed us that if you work hard, anything is possible,” Robinson says.

The new ad draws from footage that was used in his April 2023 campaign launch video. There are pictures of his siblings and his mother, and he explains how he lost two jobs to NAFTA and declared bankruptcy.

“Many of us struggle harder than we should, living paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “As governor, I will never forget where I came from, and that drives me to serve all of our families.”

Stein at Biden Rally

Stein had a high profile moment Friday when he took the stage in Raleigh to warm up the crowd before Biden’s campaign event. It was the second time Stein has publicly appeared at a Biden event this election cycle, an indication of how strongly Democrats were trying to rally around the president Friday.

During Biden’s remarks, the president thanked Gov. Roy Cooper for his service. Biden said Cooper had been “a great governor, which makes it all the more important for North Carolina to elect a great governor” to succeed him: Stein.

The appearance came after Thursday night’s debate left some political pundits saying Biden needs to end his campaign.

Among other policy areas, Stein told the crowd he wants North Carolina to be a place “where our teachers are well-paid” — which garnered cheers and chants of “Josh! Josh! Josh!” from the crowd.

As governor, Stein said he would veto “any further restrictions on reproductive freedom.” He also vowed to defend “people’s right to vote.”

“These freedoms and so much more is on the line this November,” Stein said. “And the choice could not be clearer.”

When Stein mentioned Robinson, the crowd loudly booed.

“His vision is one of division and hate,” Stein said, referencing Robinson’s history of divisive rhetoric against teachers and the LGBTQ+ community, among other groups.

“Friends, we must deny him the governorship,” Stein said.

Stein also called on voters to break the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, gain seats on the Council of State and keep Biden in the White House.

After Stein’s appearance, Robinson posted a video clip from the rally on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “It’s a great day to be with President Joe Biden. After last night’s debate, how can he still support a man who is so clearly unfit to be commander-in-chief?”

