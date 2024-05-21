Under the Dome: Trump’s next NC campaign stop

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in North Carolina politics today.

Since today’s newsletter provides a story by Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan about change in downtown Raleigh for government offices, it seems fitting to mention the historic, 100-year-old white oak tree in Nash Square.

Anna Johnson reports about the failing health of the tree, and how despite efforts by the city to promote healing of an 8-foot crack in the tree’s trunk, the tree has become an issue of health and safety.

The tree is slated to come down in the City of Oaks in the next few days, weather permitting.

A white oak tree in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh, N.C., is scheduled to be removed by the city in the coming weeks. The City of Raleigh Urban Forestry staff says the tree, seen here on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, needs to be removed because of a large crack that can compromise the tree’s structural integrity.

TRUMP GIVES GREEN FLAG FOR COCA-COLA 600 VISIT

America’s Home for Racing is apparently the next campaign stop for former President Donald Trump, who is expected to attend the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

A high-ranking Trump campaign official confirmed his plans to attend the 6 p.m. race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Trump’s racetrack visit coincides with the end of his hush money trial in New York, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up money he’s accused of giving to adult film star Stormy Daniels, a.k.a Stephanie Clifford.

The NASCAR race leaders won’t be known until qualifying is ended later this week, but we already know Trump is in a contentious election against President Joe Biden, who is trying to retain his presidency.

Get the full story from Danielle Battaglia and Shane Connuck here.

Abortion opponents from across North Carolina march around the General Assembly on Saturday in Raleigh.

ABORTION FOES, ADVOCATES RALLY IN RALEIGH

Hundreds of abortion opponents rallied this weekend in Raleigh, chanting and holding signs to tell lawmakers to go further in what they describe as the fight for life.

“We are going to continue the fight for every child because every child has a right to life,” Rep. Neal Jackson, a Randolph County Republican, said on Saturday at Halifax Mall.

It’s been one year since North Carolina changed a state restriction on abortions from 20 weeks to 12 weeks.

The only exceptions that North Carolina’s 12-week ban allows are for:

Rape

Incest

Risk to a mother’s life

Advocates for abortion rights are critical of how legislative leaders voted on the bill, doing so without committee hearings.

Retired physician Bill Pincus, the president of N.C. Right to Life, wants the abortion ban to begin at conception unless a mother’s life is at risk.

Get the full story from Dan Kane here.

BILLIONAIRE CONVICTED OF BRIBERY SCHEME

North Carolina billionaire Greg Lindberg last week was convicted by a federal jury for trying to get rid of a regulator by arranging to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

Lindberg’s 2020 bribery conviction in the case was thrown out in 2022 by the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which determined that a judge provided jurors with improper instructions. A retrial led to Wednesday’s conviction.

The owner of Global Bankers Insurance Group and founder and chairman of Eli Global, court records show Lindberg and employee John Gray offered millions in gifts and campaign contributions in exchange for Causey’s cooperation to remove the Department of Insurance’s senior deputy commissioner.

Causey contacted the FBI and wore a wire to record conversations with Lindberg and Gray, who face up to 30 years in prison and are awaiting sentencing.

Get the full story from Ryan Oehrli here.

GOVERNMENT OFFICE BUILDINGS UPDATE

Did you notice any of the changes taking place at state office buildings in downtown Raleigh?

Some of the latest developments include:

Interior demolition is underway on Jones Street at the Department of Administration Building where a new Education Campus will house state agencies for K-12 public schools, the UNC System and Commerce Department.

The Albemarle Building, former home of the Department of Insurance, now is home to the state auditor’s office and the Office of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Department of Insurance is now in leased office space on Beechleaf Court off Atlantic Avenue, north of downtown.

The office of State Human Resources moved into space on Fayetteville Street.

The state Capitol’s copper dome and roof project is nearing completion.The building has been closed to the public since May 2023.

Last month, the Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit opened at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences.

North Carolina Freedom Park, which honors the African American experience, opened to the public last summer.

Get the full story from Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan here.

AARON WARD: GAMBLING RUINED MY LIFE

Champion NHL skater Aaron Ward, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and member of the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes, says gambling was the primary vice in his life when he lost his marriage and career.

Ward said a 2015 domestic violence arrest at his Cary home – charges were later dropped and expunged – was when he hit rock bottom and began to seek help for his gambling addiction.

Nine years later, after a Duke psychologist helped him to get back on his feet, Ward is retired and trying to help others.

But he said it isn’t easy, especially in a state where sports gambling became legal two months ago.

Get the full story from Luke DeCcock here.

