Under the Dome: Welcome to the 2024 legislative session

The General Assembly returns to Raleigh today for the 2024 legislative short session. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is also going to present his budget proposal to reporters this morning, an hour before the legislative session convenes at noon. Republicans have a supermajority in both chambers, but take the governor’s proposal into consideration when they pass a budget bill later this session.

House Speaker Tim Moore has said lawmakers intend to adjourn by July 1, but of course, anyone who has been around the Legislative Building knows that the intention to wrap things up by July doesn’t mean that things will actually wrap up by July.

Lawmakers meet in committees today to consider two of Cooper’s nominations: Joey Hopkins, who has served as transportation secretary since last fall, and Todd Brown Sr., Cooper’s latest choice in his ongoing attempts to fill the North Carolina Business Court.

Here’s what else is going on as lawmakers start their work, from T. Keung Hui and correspondent Stephanie Loder:.

Stare Rep. Rosa Gill speaks at the kickoff of the Educators for Biden-Harris event in Raleigh, N.C., on April 23, 2024. Behind her from left to right are parent Margaret Bilodeau, state Sen. Natalie Murdock, Wake County teacher Michelle Craig and Wake NCAE president Christina Spears.

GOP NOMINEES CALLED ‘TRUMP LITE’ EXTREMISTS

North Carolina Democrats are trying to paint GOP gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson and state superintendent nominee Michele Morrow as “Trump lite” extremists.

“Educators for Biden-Harris” kicked off their efforts in Raleigh on Tuesday with a press conference promoting efforts to mobilize teachers to reelect the president and vice president. Speakers linked Robinson and Morrow to Donald Trump, accusing them of emulating the former president’s “harmful policies and hurtful and divisive rhetoric.”

“Who do you want leading the nation?” said state Sen. Natalie Murdock, a Democrat from Durham. “Who do you want leading the state? It’s definitely not extremism. It’s definitely not divisiveness, definitely not these culture wars. When it comes to education, they want us to go back to the basics.”

Speakers argued that a second term for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is needed to protect teacher’s union rights and funding for public education.

“President Biden is fighting for educators to be paid what they’re worth, and he believes every child must have access to good education,” said state Rep. Rosa Gill, a Democrat from Raleigh. “While Trump has promised to gut public education in order to pay for tax breaks for the wealthy and well-connected.”

— T. Keung Hui

FEDERAL JUDGE CITES ‘RACIST ORIGINS’

A nearly 150-year-old North Carolina law that criminalized voting for anyone with a felony conviction was struck down this week by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs cited the law’s racist origins when she ruled against it on Monday. The law, enacted in 1877, was enacted with discrimination in mind and disproportionately impacted Black voters, she ruled.

The ruling did not affect voter eligibility for anyone serving time for a felony conviction. They must complete their sentence to be eligible to vote.

Bigg’s decision may be appealed to a higher court.

UNC System considers SAT, ACT test scores

Just when students thought they were safe from having to take standardized tests to get into college, it looks like the UNC System may reinstate the SAT/ACT requirement.

That means some students planning to head to North Carolina public universities will have to submit their standardized test scores along with their college application.

The Board of Governors will meet May 23 at the UNC System office in Raleigh.

NC DAYCARE CENTERS CONSIDER CLOSING DOORS AS FUNDING RUNS OUT

A loss of $1.3 billion in federal COVID-19 aid in June could send many North Carolina families scrambling to find affordable daycare with as many as 1,500 child care centers potentially shutting their doors.

It will be up to Congress or state lawmakers whether to provide more money. Without the funding, child care advocates warn it could leave open tens of thousands of daycare slots depended on by working families.

Child advocates want a “day of action” on May 16 to let daycare centers close to allow employees to lobby state lawmakers in Raleigh.

NC REVENUE FORECAST SHOWS EXTRA $1.4 BILLION

A new report predicts that North Carolina will have an extra $1.4 billion in revenue.

Salaries, retail sales and employment are higher than last year. Unemployment is down as well, making the state’s revenue forecast brighter than expected in 2023.

Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the General Assembly, write the budget and are taking credit for the surplus.

House Speaker Tim Moore said the revenue forecast shows that North Carolina is on the right track. He also said the report proves that the GOP’s conservative approach has strengthened the economy and attracted businesses to the state.

Republicans plan to give new raises to state employees and teachers in this year’s budget, Moore said.

