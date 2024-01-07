United WE takes on the issue of lack of child care affecting women in workforce | Opinion

Editor’s note: The Kansas City Star’s letters to the editor have moved to Sundays only. You are still invited to share your thoughts by visiting our website at KansasCity.com/letters to contribute your submission. Thank you.

Use your voice

Over the past two years, United WE has hosted town halls across Kansas and Missouri to hear from women entrepreneurs about issues most affecting them. The No. 1 concern: child care.

For most families, accessing and affording child care is not attainable. Kansas’ infant care costs are 29% of female median earnings, one of the highest percentages in the U.S. In Missouri, center-based infant care averages $9,880 a year. The women we listened to want to reach economic potential and provide for their families, but they lack the support needed to work and raise their children.

President Joe Biden has made an emergency request to Congress for $16 billion in child care aid. If this bill is not passed, it could exacerbate labor shortages and affect roles ranging from air traffic controllers to teachers — even more for women who want to start their own businesses.

Small businesses are the backbone to grow our economy, and we must support women who own businesses. Change will not come far or fast enough for women entrepreneurs unless we focus on creating opportunities for them.

I encourage families to contact their representatives and demand this bill be passed so entrepreneurship can thrive in Kansas and Missouri.

- Wendy Doyle, President and CEO, United WE, Kansas City

Hawley is right

In a recent Star guest commentary, ex-politician Jason Kander boldly claimed Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley could lose to a Democrat later this year. (Dec. 12, 9A, “Trump knows Josh Hawley’s Senate seat is vulnerable”) I disagree.

I know Hawley, and I know leadership when I see it. More than two years ago, my son, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, sacrificed his life at Abbey Gate during the disastrous U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. To this day, the president hasn’t acknowledged his name. When did the deaths of American warriors become political? In the weeks after Jared’s death, Josh stood up for our kids sacrificed by Joe Biden.

Biden has led us down a sad path. Our nation’s energy independence lies in ruin. Our borders are wide open and unsecured. Endless tax dollars flow to Ukraine without oversight. Where would voters be if the media reported facts instead of dictating opinions?

Meanwhile, Hawley proposes an alternative vision, like standing up to our enemies by banning Chinese companies from owning our farmland. And fighting for Missourians by capping insulin prices and keeping manufacturing jobs here.

Hawley’s leadership contrasts with Biden’s failures. Missourians are tired of these radical Democrats’ policies. Despite Kander’s claims, Hawley will hold his seat and continue defending our way of life. Join me.

- Mark Schmitz, Wentzville, Missouri

Civil litigation

After the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell directly blamed Donald Trump for fomenting a riot, saying, “Former President Trump’s actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

McConnell added, “Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

However, at the impeachment, McConnell voted to acquit Trump of inciting an insurrection. He noted that Trump could be subject to criminal prosecution in the future. “We have a criminal justice system in this country,” he said. “We have civil litigation.”

So no one should be surprised that the courts are being called upon to make rulings that can and will affect the 2024 election.

- Jerry Joyner, Overland Park

Hold to account

As we have just reached the third anniversary of the attempted U.S. Capitol insurrection, remember the violence, deaths and danger to our democracy that occurred and the reactions of our incumbent senators and representatives running for office this year when you are considering whether or how to vote.

In my case, I have Sen. Josh Hawley, who saluted the terrorists with a clenched fist as he walked by them — before running from them in fear as they looked for our elected representatives to attack and, in the case of the vice president, to hang.

My U.S. representative, Sam Graves, decided this attack on the Constitution and the refusal of Donald Trump to take action for more than three hours, as people died and our Capitol was under siege, was not an impeachable offense. Graves voted not to hold Trump responsible for his actions.

I believe that all Missourians deserve better and will vote and work for candidates who support our Constitution and country.

- Thomas P. Kenney, Liberty

Listening problem

I’ve long been aware of state Rep. Bill Sutton’s stubborn opposition to Medicaid expansion, despite multiple polls showing strong support from Kansas residents, including a majority of registered Republicans.

Last week, though, I had to laugh when I read his newest excuse: “I hear no one coming to me. … No new voices are saying that at all.” (Dec. 31, 1A, “Kansas governor’s Medicaid expansion plan unlikely to pass”)

Well, it’s really hard to hear people’s voices when your fingers are stuck in your ears.

- Gerald K. Gentry, Olathe

It falls flat

If a flat tax as proposed by Kansas Republicans is so great, why didn’t the U.S. government adopt it in 1909 or 1913 when it established corporate and personal graduated income taxes? (Jan. 2, 1A, “Kansas GOP’s flat tax idea a ‘non-starter’ for Gov. Kelly”)

- Leo M. Schell, Manhattan, Kansas

Not aggressor

I wonder if those calling for Israel to stop its attempted destruction of Hamas would have been calling for the same kind of cease-fire after 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Authoritarian dictators have used bogus arguments for their invasions and attacks throughout history.

Affixing blame to Israel for actions such as Hamas’ Oct. 7 murder of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of hundreds more is ridiculous. I suspect much of this is antisemitism. Why aren’t these critics calling for Russia to stop its aggression in Ukraine?

- Chris Anderson, Basehor

Expand Medicaid

Some 70% of Kansans want expanded Medicaid. How can two Republicans deny the people?

Write to Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson at Ty.Masterson@senate.ks.gov or senatormasterson@gmail.com and Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins at dan.hawkins@house.ks.gov or danhawkinskansas@gmail.com to express your thoughts.

We are one of only 10 states without this medical lifeline for people who have gone without long enough.

- Tom Gdisis, Wichita