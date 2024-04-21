Universal Studios Hollywood: Tram crash at Los Angeles theme park leaves 15 people in hospital

Universal Studios Hollywood reopened to the public in April 2021 after being shut by the Covid pandemic (AP)

A tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles injured 15 people on Saturday night, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dispatched to the theme park on Lankershim Boulevard shortly after 9pm, the department said in a social media post.

The victims taken to area hospitals had minor injuries, the department said.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson emailed a statement to The Associated Press confirming there were "multiple minor injuries" from an accident involving a tram at the theme park.

The Los Angeles County sheriff told the LA Times that a four-car tram had crashed.

The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation, the fire department said.