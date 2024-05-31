University of Miami Board of Trustees gets new leadership. Here’s who will be in charge

After three years with media entrepreneur Laurie Silvers as its chair, the University of Miami Board of Trustees elected Manuel “Manny” Kadre to replace her on Thursday, UM announced in a press release Friday morning.

Kadre, the chairman and CEO of MBB Auto Group, a company that owns luxury car dealerships, as well as an executive at other companies, will serve until 2027, according to Megan Ondrizek, a UM spokeswoman.

A university’s board of trustees generally oversees upper management, approves major policies, makes long-term plans and safeguards the budget. UM’s trustees handle the private institution’s about 16,000 students and three campuses in Coral Gables, Virginia Key, and downtown Miami — and in 2025, the university’s 100th anniversary.

For the upcoming school year, UM’s board will have 49 voting members — 44 regular trustees and five ex officio, plus 28 non-voting emeriti trustees. They meet in private three times every year in October, February and May, Ondrizek said.

Silvers, the former chair and co-CEO of entertainment website Hollywood.com, first joined the board in 2003. The UM alumna, who has also founded and owns other media ventures, became the chair in June 2021 for a three-year term. She will stay on the board and chair some committees.

During its Thursday meeting, the UM Board of Trustees also elected two new vice chairs: Wayne Chaplin and Bill Morrison, the release said.

That’s the highest number of vice chairs the board can have, Ondrizek said. They serve one-year terms.

Chaplin, a UM alumnus, is the president and chief executive officer of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, a distributor of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

Morrison works with Northern Trust Corporation, a financial services company.

Additionally, nine new members joined the board, most for one-year terms. Ondrizek didn’t immediately respond to a question about how members get picked.

They are:

Jaret Davis, a UM alumnus and the senior vice president and co-managing shareholder of the Miami ofﬁce of Greenberg Traurig, a law firm.

Al Dotson Jr., the CEO and a managing partner of Bilzin Sumberg, a law firm.

Dr. Wayne Holman, a licensed physician, and the founder and CEO of Ridgeback Capital, an investment bank.

Julia Quinn, the deputy director of philanthropy at Citadel, an investment firm.

Daniel Sundheim, the founder and chief investment officer of D1 Capital Partners, an investment firm.

Alia Tutor, a UM alumna and the president of the Alia Tutor Family Foundation.

Kimberly Stone, a UM alumna and the alumni trustee elected to a three-year term. She’s the CEO of the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Roy Carrillo Zamora, the student trustee, is a junior majoring in legal studies and business analytics at UM. He is serving as the 2024-2025 president of the undergraduate Student Government.

Hector Tunidor, who will serve a two-year term as an ex-officio trustee. He’s a partner at Ernst & Young, a business management consultant company.

