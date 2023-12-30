The upcoming general election may prove to be the ugliest we’ve ever seen

MP Johnny Mercer lashed out at Carol Vordeman - Toby Melville /Reuters

The Rt Hon Johnny Mercer MP seems to have few regrets about lashing out at former TV presenter Carol Vordeman over what he branded her “s*** lonely life.” For good measure, he also labelled her “mad,” adding three vomiting emojis to an inflammatory social media message.

The moment he got personal, the Minister for Veterans lost the moral high ground. Then again Mercer has never been afraid of a fight – especially with those who are itching to get down and dirty. The question is how much worse this is all going to get.

Mercer’s unfestive spat with the former BBC presenter is just the latest twist in a long running feud which periodically attracts headlines. It is the increasingly bitter battle with his general election rival in Plymouth that seems more significant, and lay behind the latest exchange of insults. As MPs desperately try to hold onto their seats, and rival parties do whatever it takes to gain advantage, it offers a depressing glimpse of what is to come.

In what looks likely to be one of the ugliest constituency contests, Mercer and his Labour rival in Plymouth Moor View have recently taken to mud-slinging over their respective military records. If they are resorting to this already, where will we be in three, six or twelve months time?

Voters in America are well used to rows between veterans-come-politicians about the length and nature of their service. During his unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2004, John Kerry was famously – and falsely – accused of exaggerating his Vietnam war record. A group called the “Swift Boats Veterans for Truth” made a series of unpleasant allegations about his service and medals.

By the time the claims were discredited, their unfortunate target had suffered significant reputational damage. A few years later, a Connecticut senate candidate, Richard Blumenthal, got into hot water after admitting he had “misspoken” about his own service.

Here in the UK, it is an unfortunate new import. Labour has installed a former Royal Marines captain as its candidate in Mercer’s seat. Cue all too predictable fireworks.

The fine details of the row between the pair barely matters. What is concerning is how quickly the election campaign has got ugly before it has even started. They may do better if they focus on the real battle – repairing our broken country – as opposed to knocking lumps out of each other.

